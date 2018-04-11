Cats look to claw their way to second win

COURAGOUS: Cats Jack Cross makes his mark in the game, dubbed best player for the game.

Aussie Rules: Gympie Cats were handed their first loss at the hands of Bay Power on Saturday but Cats coach and co-captain Courtney Findlay is hoping his side can bounce back.

Despite a good third quarter the Cats went down 9.9 (63) to Power's 13.10 (88).

Findlay said he was disappointed but the side "will need to improve”.

"It was disappointing. We were a bit off on the day,” he said.

"It took me until today to get over things but we will be looking to the next game.”

"We did not play anywhere near our best footy but played well in patches. We will need to improve as a group.”

Communication has been one of the focuses for the Cats this year and something Findlay is hoping his side will be more vocal this weekend.

"Communication and more voice, it all starts on the track,” he said.

"We have to move forward, target this weekend's game and get back to our best.”

Although disappointed for the loss, Findlay said there were a few stand out players from the game.

"Jack Cross was the best player on the day,” he said.

"He was first at the footy and part of the contest and never stopped trying.

"He was followed by Lanze Magin, Beau Ridgway and Adam Hendry.”

As this weekend's game nears, Cats will be increasing their preparations to get the winning feeling back.

"It will be a big week on the track,” he said.

"We will up the workload a bit with more competitive drills and the duration (of the training session) will be a bit longer than most sessions.”

Cats will host the Hervey Bay Bombers this Saturday at Pomona AFC at 3pm. Photos page 23.