Cats line-up a Gympie first

STRONGER TOGETHER: Emily and Ann-Marie Warhurst ready to play for the Cats.

Australian Football: Ann-Marie Warhurst and her daughter Emily have extra encouragement on the field since playing AFL together.

Playing their second year of AFL, the close bond between the two has become even tighter and has brought out Emily's protective side.

"Surprisingly, I am more protective of mum than she is of me," she said. "You're young and I know you can handle yourself," Ann-Marie replied.

"We both look out for each other on the field," they said.

Ann-Marie and Emily are not the only two mother and daughters playing. Sarah Douglas-Hamilton and her mum Donna Douglas and Jodie Jones and her daughter Sophie Jones have added extra strength to the squad. Captain Jodie said she felt proud that she was still fit enough to play with her daughter.

"I am lucky I can play a sport with my daughter and I am going to cherish this for as long as I can," she said.

"It's not very often you can play a sport with your child and it is special I have been able to play with both my girls. "I don't think she likes that I am the captain because I am the boss of her."

The close nit squad has become more like family than teammates and their coach Tony Kirsopp said he had been pleased with their determination.

"They did not give up and kept trying, I couldn't fault them for that," he said. "The women gave it everything they had. It was a tough game with injuries and we had a few new beginners."

The Cats will head to Bundaberg today to take on the Bulldogs and next weekend play a curtain raiser for the men's trial.

