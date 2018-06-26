Cats coach says 'our boys use the body to win the football'

MELEE: Gympie Cats skipper Lanze Magin received a red card in the Saturday game against the Bombers which prompted sparks.

MELEE: Gympie Cats skipper Lanze Magin received a red card in the Saturday game against the Bombers which prompted sparks. Leeroy Todd

AUSSIE RULES: Every football club in the country has a brand and style of play that they strive to attain on a consistent basis during the course of the season.

In my view, community based football is 70 per cent instinct and 30 per cent structure and we have to keep in mind that we are nowhere near the level of AFL football, in fact, the AFL in comparison to community football is a completely different game.

Aussie Rules - Gympie Cats vs Bay Power - Coach Courtney Findlay Cats Leeroy Todd

A melee in the Cats game against the Hervey Bay Bombers on Saturday marred the showpiece game. Read more here.

Firstly, the commitment level is vastly different, we can turn over a high amount of players on a weekly basis; in some cases it is understandable as family and work commitments are clearly the priorities before unpaid footy.

Recently, we had nine changes against Maryborough which in turn makes it extremely hard to base your game plan entirely on structure and role play.

Without going into detail, our structures range at around the 30 per cent mark but our brand ties in with our instinct and to me at this level that is where the importance lies.

Unless you are getting paid the big bucks, football should be fun.

Australian Football - Gympie Cats vs The Waves Bundaberg - Kyle Gunn Gympie Cats LEEROY TODD

As an amateur player you are taking time out from the pressure and grind of life and going for a kick of the Sherrin at the local ground with your mates.

But at the end of the day a lot of the enjoyment comes from winning the game, and celebrating the win with your mates is a double bonus.

In my humble opinion, that is just as important as our brand, as brand and culture also have a direct link.

That's our style at the Gympie Cats; we celebrate our wins, stick together when we lose and revolve our style of play on contested ball.

We do have other team strengths, most notably our quick ball transition, versatility, skill level, ability to spread and talent.

But if we strip it all back and get back to what we are all about then contested footy is our brand.

With that comes non-negotiability, such as: first to the football, in and under the contest, hard at the contest, strong in the contest, hunt in packs, support your team mates and physical presence.

That's our mantra, that is our strength and that is the way we play. Regardless of the outside noise we won't be deviating from our brand. That is also a non-negotiable.

By no means am I condoning violence or supporting a match that looks more like a title fight.

All I am saying is that our boys use the body to win the football, sometimes that brings some edge to the game but so be it.

Hawthorn has been doing it for years, the Brisbane side of the early 2000s, led by Michael Voss is the best I have ever seen and Sydney has based club culture on contested football.

We are just emulating what has been a part of the game for 100-plus years in a competition that is even, open and competitive.

An investigation will be carried out into the game.