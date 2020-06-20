Cats cancelled 2020 season ‘blessing in disguise’ says coach

AUSSIE RULES: The Gympie Cats might have cancelled their 2020 season campaign, but the senior coach said this would allow the club to rebuild.

“We decided about three weeks ago that all restrictions with the bar and canteen not open and no spectators was going to be too hard financially and not enjoyable. The best part of playing footy is having a few beers with mates and you cannot do that now,” Cats seniors coach Jason Bromilow said.

Gympie Cats seniors coach and former president Jason Bromilow hopes to use this year to rebuild the club.

“We would have had eight games starting from July and going until September and we asked the players and about 80 per cent said they wanted to start fresh next year.

“Whose to say there will not be another wave and some of the players said they would not be comfortable because we would be travelling to Brisbane”.

Bromilow said he would be use this time to poach players from the Sunshine Coast.

“We need another five to six quality players and this will give me a chance to go to Noosa and see some of the 30-year-olds they have in their B-grade competition and whether they would want to move to Gympie,” he said.

“We need new blood at the club and the right person to maybe bring some players with him to build a quality football club.

“Jesse Lawrence (captain), Jack Cross (vice-captain) and I go to Noosa and Maroochydore with a note pad and write down some player names and numbers and see if they are interested in coaching or playing or both. We have time now to work on next year, which we might not have had if we were playing”.

Gympie Cats vice-captain Jack Cross is one of the players who will attend some games on the Sunny Coast with Bromilow to recruit new blood to build a quality footy club.

Cats fans will have a few months to rest up their vocal cords and Bromilow hopes the time off will make the players hungrier.

“The players are keen to come back next year, and they can take this time to recharge the batteries and have a break and get back into it in November/December,” he said.