Cats braced to take on their biggest challenge this year

Jack Cross in action for the Cats, who take on ladder leader Bay Power on Saturday. Leeroy Todd

THIS week at the Gympie Cats we find ourselves taking on ladder leader Bay Power.

We are under no illusions that this game will be our biggest challenge thus far, considering the Power comprehensively beat us on our home deck earlier in the season.

Our early season form was patchy but there is no doubt there were a number of factors involved in that. That is the nature of the game; you have to ride the bumps and take full of advantage when the wind changes in your direction.

At our club, we make no excuses; from the coach to playing group, we all hold ourselves accountable and if one thing is for certain, we take nothing for granted.

As coach, my role is to create an environment that is enjoyable, and with that comes the football-based indicators, whether it be tactical, disciplinary, standards or development.

At the end of the day the buck stops with me and every coach in the land knows the win and loss record will define your coaching future.

Fortunately, our recent form has been tracking nicely. We've gained some momentum and continuity which has provided us with some recent wins, and so for us we go into this game ready for the challenge.

At this point of the season Bay Power is the yardstick of the competition. They are a game clear on top and have been there for most of the year.

They are a terrific team, led by Josh Wheeler; their strength lies in their big bodied players and that is something we need to prepare for.

There is a lot of anticipation for this game on and off the field and at the Cattery we are certainly keen for a strong performance. There are no half measures or excuses; we need to bring effort and a thirst for the contest to be competitive against an outfit like the Power.

It is a clash that will determine the top of the table, obviously the stakes are high and there is no doubt the other league teams will be tuning into the result very closely.

Coach and columnist Courtney Findlay. Leeroy Todd

That brings an element of excitement to the game, the emotion of football can take you on a rollercoaster ride.

Personally, I love the ride. It can bring exhilaration, disappointment, anger and joy all in the same week and that to me is one of the beauties of Australian Rules Football.

Come Saturday, we trail up the road to Hervey Bay looking forward to the occasion and the opportunity.

Strap into your seat, this game will be a ripper!