CATS AND DOGS: Gympie to quest for five straight wins

MERCURUIAL: Cats forward Scott Stiefler starred in the dominant win over Brothers last weekend.

MERCURUIAL: Cats forward Scott Stiefler starred in the dominant win over Brothers last weekend. Leeroy Todd

AUSSIE RULES: The Gympie Cats will be looking for a fifth consecutive win at Maryborough today after enjoying yet another dominant showing over the Brothers Bulldogs last weekend.

Book-ending the match with particularly strong performances in the first and last quarters, the Cats cruised to a 17.16 (118) to 7.3 (45) victory on their home deck at Ray Warren Oval.

Rotating midfielder Jack Cross had another best on ground performance with 3 goals, while contested bull Jesse Lawrence and forward Scott Stiefler turned in match-winning efforts.

RELATED STORIES

BROTHERS MATCH REPORT: Cat-astrophe for Dogs

Gympie Cats eye premiership after blistering win

GAME CHANGERS: The 5 young Cats to watch in 2018

Cats stars Lanze Magin, Kade Kent, Jack Cross and Scott Stiefler. Renee Albrecht

Aussie Rules - Gympie Cats vs Maryborough Bears - Jack Cross Gympie Leeroy Todd

The 73-point thrashing rectified a 14-point Round 5 loss to the fifth-placed Dogs and cemented the Cats firmly in second spot at the season's halfway mark.

Coach Courtney Findlay's boys trail only the 7-2 Bay Power side with six wins, but hold significant advantages with the league's strongest percentage and most points scored after nine rounds.

Findlay said the win showed encouraging signs for his side as the pointy end of the season approaches.

"We're certainly improving in the middle part of the year,” he said.

"We've been able to get a lot of boys back from injury, and that's helped us build some continuity and form.

"Having as many as 12 guys on the sidelines early on, we had a real battle with depth.

"We were never too far off, but it's good to see some improved performances with a full team now.

"We're showing some really positive signs all over the field.”

Aussie Rules - Gympie Cats vs Bay Power - Coach Courtney Findlay Cats Leeroy Todd

Heading into another clash with the bottom-placed Maryborough side, Findlay said the Cats won't be taking anything for granted with crucial games still to come.

"We're keen to keep playing for each other and playing our individual roles.

"There is no disrespect for Maryborough, we're certainly taking them seriously and will continue trying to build and improve.

"We need to stay focused and on top of things, we have the Bay Power game next week which could decide the top position going forward.”

The Cats will take on Maryborough at Port City Park from 4pm.

ROUND 9 - Saturday June 2

Gympie Cats AFC 17.16 (118) defeated Brothers Bulldogs AFC 7.3 (45) at Ray Warren Oval

Goal Kickers: J. Cross 3, T. Cunningham 2, K. Gunn 2, J. Lawrence 2, L. Congram 2, S. Stiefler, B. Ridgway, D. Rawlins, K. Kent, J. Hayes, L. Hennings

Best: J. Cross, S. Stiefler, L. Magin, J. Lawrence, L. Hennings, L. Congram