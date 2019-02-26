Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Catholic Church website hacked amid Cardinal Pell scandal

Crystal Jones
by
26th Feb 2019 11:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Catholic Church's national website has been hacked in the wake of Cardinal George Pell being found guilty of child sex offences.

The media contact section of their national website appears to have been pre-filled with a message from a "Kip Dooley" with the subject line "Pell".

The message reads: "Your church has spent 2000 years attacking homosexuals whilst your people have carried on molesting children".

It goes on: "This is the height of arrogance and hypocrisy. Your church is dying of a thousand cuts and you carry on with your moral pontificating, it's sickening."

The Catholic Church has been contacted for comment. 

The screenshot of the hacked website.
The screenshot of the hacked website.

More Stories

Show More
catholic church editors picks george pell
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Rumours persist another major regional employer could close

    premium_icon Rumours persist another major regional employer could close

    News The factory has been at its Pine St site in Gympie for 75 years

    • 26th Feb 2019 12:49 PM
    We can't make the same mistake twice with climate change

    premium_icon We can't make the same mistake twice with climate change

    Opinion A switch to renewables is needed, but we must know all their issues.

    • 26th Feb 2019 12:35 PM
    Gympie Central shoppers could win $10,000 in cash splash

    premium_icon Gympie Central shoppers could win $10,000 in cash splash

    News There is a $10,000 major prize, as well as $45,000 in instant wins

    • 26th Feb 2019 12:13 PM
    65,000 Sunny Coast and Wide Bay workers missing out on super

    premium_icon 65,000 Sunny Coast and Wide Bay workers missing out on super

    News You could be owned thousands in super

    • 26th Feb 2019 12:00 PM