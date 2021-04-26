Catch up on big weekend of news, drama, sport, photos

The Gympie community showed exactly the kind of spirit it is so well-known for at Anzac Day commemorations in the CBD on Sunday. Photos: Josh Preston

The Gympie community showed exactly the kind of spirit it is so well-known for at Anzac Day commemorations in the CBD on Sunday. Photos: Josh Preston

Well, our beautiful region really turned it on for Anzac Day on Sunday with massive crowds and clear autumn skies, and it continues today for the long weekend, a weekend marred by some high drama on our beaches and waterways which kept emergency services busy.

Weekend Breaking News:

As you have hopefully seen by now, in coming days we will be moving across to a new home under the umbrella of The Courier-Mail.

As our commitment to local news remains number one and we are keen to ensure you make the most of your experience.



Remember you will still find us at our normal website address, from where you will be redirected to our new ‘home page’ for Gympie region news.

Gympie Region on Anzac Day

As part of the changes we will be discontinuing our local news apps, in areas which had them, as they have become rather outdated.

Instead, I would encourage you to download The Courier-Mail app which will give you a much faster, and more comprehensive coverage of news from across the Gympie region, Queensland and around the nation and world.

