Catch up on big weekend of news, drama, sport, photos
Well, our beautiful region really turned it on for Anzac Day on Sunday with massive crowds and clear autumn skies, and it continues today for the long weekend, a weekend marred by some high drama on our beaches and waterways which kept emergency services busy.
Weekend Breaking News:
- Woman rushed to hospital after waking accident at Borumba Dam
- Stricken boaties found clinging to overturned vessel near Wide Bay Bar
- Find out the winner of our Most Adorable Girl Toddler Competition
- The push to fix deadly Cooloola Coast road picks up steam
- Choppers fly 3 to hospital after Teewah rollover
As you have hopefully seen by now, in coming days we will be moving across to a new home under the umbrella of The Courier-Mail.
As our commitment to local news remains number one and we are keen to ensure you make the most of your experience.
Remember you will still find us at our normal website address, from where you will be redirected to our new ‘home page’ for Gympie region news.
Gympie Region on Anzac Day
- 52 PHOTOS: Gympie region pays its respects on a sunny, special Anzac Day
- The importance of mateship marked at moving Tiaro service
- Glenwood holds its first dawn service at its new memorial
As part of the changes we will be discontinuing our local news apps, in areas which had them, as they have become rather outdated.
Instead, I would encourage you to download The Courier-Mail app which will give you a much faster, and more comprehensive coverage of news from across the Gympie region, Queensland and around the nation and world.
LETTER: Why the Gympie council election morphed into something different
Email your Letter to the Editor to shelley.strachan@news.com.au
SPORT: 5 Gympie Devils superstars earn Falcons Battalion duties
SPORT: Hammers young gun with speed to burn gets Qld rep call-up