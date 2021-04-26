Menu
The Gympie community showed exactly the kind of spirit it is so well-known for at Anzac Day commemorations in the CBD on Sunday. Photos: Josh Preston
News

Catch up on big weekend of news, drama, sport, photos

Shelley Strachan
26th Apr 2021 10:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Well, our beautiful region really turned it on for Anzac Day on Sunday with massive crowds and clear autumn skies, and it continues today for the long weekend, a weekend marred by some high drama on our beaches and waterways which kept emergency services busy.

Weekend Breaking News:

As you have hopefully seen by now, in coming days we will be moving across to a new home under the umbrella of The Courier-Mail.

As our commitment to local news remains number one and we are keen to ensure you make the most of your experience.

Remember you will still find us at our normal website address, from where you will be redirected to our new ‘home page’ for Gympie region news.

Gympie Region on Anzac Day

As part of the changes we will be discontinuing our local news apps, in areas which had them, as they have become rather outdated.

Instead, I would encourage you to download The Courier-Mail app which will give you a much faster, and more comprehensive coverage of news from across the Gympie region, Queensland and around the nation and world.

LETTER: Why the Gympie council election morphed into something different

Email your Letter to the Editor to shelley.strachan@news.com.au

SPORT: 5 Gympie Devils superstars earn Falcons Battalion duties

SPORT: Hammers young gun with speed to burn gets Qld rep call-up

Five Gympie Devils stars will represent the Sunshine Coast Falcons at the 47th Batallion next week.
        Woman in hospital after wakeboarding incident

        Premium Content Woman in hospital after wakeboarding incident

        News A female in her 20s was flown to hospital with injuries on Sunday afternoon after an incident on a Gympie region dam

        WINNER REVEALED: ‘Cheeky’ Gympie toddler feeling the love

        Premium Content WINNER REVEALED: ‘Cheeky’ Gympie toddler feeling the love

        News “She’s got a massive attitude. If you ask my mum that’s from me.”

        Push to fix deadly Gympie region road picking up steam

        Premium Content Push to fix deadly Gympie region road picking up steam

        News “Statistics show this road is the second most dangerous road in Wide Bay...

        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community