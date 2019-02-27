'Catastrophic car crash' leads to court

Meth amphetamine crystals being heated in a glass pipe by a police drugs officer during a controlled demonstration.

A "CATASTROPHIC” car crash 15 years ago left a young Amamoor man with the permanent disabilities and constant pain that led him to Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday, his lawyer said.

Jamie Luke Alford, 32, now a father of one, pleaded guilty to possessing meth amphetamine, marijuana, a range of prescription pain killers, testosterone drug pipes and ammunition when police raided his Amamoor home on August 28 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to forging a medical certificate in what the court was told was an amateurish attempt to obtain restricted drugs from a chemist.

Alford's lawyer told the court Alford had been "involved in a catstrophic motor vehicle accident when he was 18.”

The crash had left him with permanent damage to his left side, including his back and leg, lifelong disabilities and post traumatic stress disorder.

He was currently due for a second hip replacement.

"The accident has had a terrible effct on his life. The pain killers prescribed for him were addictive and did not work as well after a while,” the solicitor said.

"He has recently undergone treatment for over-use of these medications, including attempting to inject them,” she said.

"He did not understand how out of control his drug use had become and was now working with his dictor and family (to overcome the problems).

"He is now focused on his infant daughter and working as a volunteer, his first gainful work for 15 years.

"He made an irrational decision to try to get more medication. His attempt to alter the document was so obvious it was immediately detected by the pharmacy assistant.”

The deception was not to obtain money by fraud but to get more of his own prescritpion drugs.

"He was goiing to pay for them and was not trying to obtain money from the pharmacy.”

His family was vigilant in watching him and he had no intention of relapsing again.

The ammunition was a forgotten leftover from when Alford owned a gun, since disposed of.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Alford had a "sad history” as "the victim of a traumatic accident 15 years ago, in 2004.

"You've been quite disabled since and addicted to various pain relief medications.”

Mr Callaghan sentenced Alford to 18 months probation with medical, p[sychiatric and psychological treatment and dug testing, as required by probation authorities.

He also fined Alford $500 for the drug possession charges.