Catastrophe averted: praise for weekend bush fighting crews

More than 25000 litres of water was used to keep a fire under control at Mothar Mountain on the weekend. Ted Uebergang
Frances Klein
by

SMOKE blanketed parts of the Gympie region on the weekend as fires burned to the west and the south of the city.

More than 25000 litres of water was used to keep a fire under control at Mothar Mountain and Tandur on the weekend that originally had broken out about 3.30pm on Thursday, August 24.

Firefighters from QFES and Parks and Wildlife fought the bushfire at Tandur, near Madill Rd, north of Traveston with five rural firefighting crews attending on Saturday and another four on Sunday.

Paramedics were called to Noosa Rd at Mothar Mountain late Saturday to treat a firefighter in his 40s who was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition with smoke inhalation.

To the west of the city, a Glastonbury resident praised the local and rural fire departments and his neighbours for working hard to control a fire that broke out on his property on Saturday morning about 8.30am.

He said the fire had been lit under a permit, but a slight wind shift had flared up some previously extinguished grass.

"The fire crossed a fire break onto the neighbour's property,” the resident said.

"(The) flames moved as quickly as one could walk - we rang 000 (and) the local rural fire trucks arrived within 20 minutes.

"Also a truck with volunteers not too long after. A couple of hours later they had the fire pinned down within the paddock boundaries.”

He said the incident was close to being a catastrophe.

"If the fire had got past the back dam it would have surely made it to the Brooyar State Forest.”

He urged people to support their local firies.

