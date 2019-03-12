Cass’s bizarre denial about Karl

Cassandra Thorburn has been booted off Dancing with the Stars. Picture: Richard Dobson

Cassandra Thorburn has made the bizarre claim that she's never spoken to the media about her ex Karl Stefanovic since they split nearly three years ago.

Thorburn made the denial despite past interviews with Woman's Day and Woman's Weekly in which she discussed the former Today show co-host.

Today Thorburn spoke to news.com.au at the tail end of a long morning of interviews after being eliminated from Network Ten's Dancing with the Stars last night.

The former journalist was asked about Stefanovic in some of her radio interviews this morning and news.com.au asked her if it's a topic she's sick of discussing:

Thorburn: I didn't talk about it originally. I'm always asked about it, so yeah, I'm sick of being asked about it, absolutely. Well and truly over it.

News.com.au: But you have talked about it in magazines?

Thorburn: No, I haven't.

News.com.au: You haven't done any interviews where you've talked about Karl?

Thorburn: No. I don't think I've talked about specifically that, no. If you go and have a look, specifically, no. Specifically I haven't.

News.com.au also asked Thorburn about her son's interview in Woman's Day yesterday in which Jackson, 19, heaped praise on his "extraordinary" mum.

News.com.au: Were you proud of Jackson's interview?

Thorburn: I'm honoured to have earned the respect. I think that's what every parent wants, to have earned the respect of their children. Love is unconditional when you have kids and I guess they have unconditional love for you but to have earned their respect like that, I'm happy with that, very happy with that.

News.com.au: Were you apprehensive about letting him (Jackson) do that, knowing the attention it would bring?

Thorburn: He's an adult. I don't know that it brought that much attention, what do you mean?

News.com.au: It got picked up everywhere in the press, obviously, and then it just gets more headlines about everything that's gone on.

Thorburn: I didn't see, I didn't see it anywhere else … He's an adult and makes his own decisions so … that's why he respects me so much. Why would I tell him what to do or what not to do? He's an adult now. I can guide him.

Thorburn's denial about discussing Stefanovic comes despite several tell-all interviews with magazines.

In October 2017, she told Woman's Day that her ex-husband is now "dead" to her.

"The children still have a father but I don't have a husband," she said. "He really is dead to me and no, we won't ever be friends again."

In August 2018, Thorburn spoke to Woman's Weekly, saying that she and Stefanovic's children "feel like we're dead to his family and almost anyone from our old life".

"I feel like we've been discarded and disposed of, replaced by a whole new line-up of starters," she told the magazine.

In December last year Thorburn reportedly slammed Stefanovic in an interview with New Idea, but she later appeared on Studio 10 and denied the quotes were hers.

"I did NO interview with New Idea. There was no interview," she repeated, insisting the magazine had "made them up".

