Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An altercation between police and a young man in Casino.
An altercation between police and a young man in Casino.
News

Casino teen sues over ‘racist’ police altercation

Cathy Adams
18th Jun 2020 9:30 AM | Updated: 12:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CASINO teenager is suing the state of New South Wales, alleging he was assaulted by police last year in what court papers call an "abhorrent and racist" altercation.

VIDEO: Watch incident here

The 17-year-old Bundjalung teenager alleged the assault occurred around 12.30am on September 26 last year when he was walking home on the footpath of the main street of town of Casino.

 

An altercation between police and a young man in Casino.
An altercation between police and a young man in Casino.

 

The ABC reports the teen is seeking damages, alleging he was repeatedly battered, falsely imprisoned, suffered damage to his reputation, and a loss of dignity.

Police review into alleged assault

A Statement of Claim filed in the Lismore District Court said the alleged assault was "disgraceful" and "an oppressive abuse of police powers" by officers targeting an Aboriginal boy "for no reason whatsoever".

NSW Police said they were unable to comment on the matter at this time, as it is before the court. 

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
alleged assault casino police crime northern rivers northern rivers crime nsw crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular Gympie business looks to sell

        premium_icon Popular Gympie business looks to sell

        News This Gympie business could be a non-stop party for the lucky buyer to snap it up.

        • 18th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
        Gympie golf pro readies for triumphant return to the region

        premium_icon Gympie golf pro readies for triumphant return to the region

        News Experienced mentor keen to work with beginners and high level performers alike.

        NAMED: 6 people appearing in Gympie court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 6 people appearing in Gympie court today

        News Busy morning underway at the Magistrates Court.

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news