Cashless welfare system not on Gympie's cards

CONTROVERSIAL: The cashless welfare card is not planned to be rolled out in Gympie.

Cashless welfare not on Gympie's cards: Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien discusses the cashless welfare card being rolled out in Bundaberg and Hervey Bay.

NO PLANS are in the works to bring the cashless welfare card to Gympie, although Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien supports the idea.

The card will be introduced in Bundaberg and Hervey Bay early next year.

People 35 years and under on unemployment benefits or parenting payments will be given the card, and have 80% of their payments placed on it.

Mr O'Brien said he was keeping an open mind about the scheme, which he said would help families.

"As a former policeman I've seen the results of addiction and I've seen children suffer through neglect and abuse as a result of that,” Mr O'Brien said.

"We have to do everything we can to try and stop that.”

In town on a political sojourn, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said any further rollout of the program would depend on its success.

"We wouldn't have it as a policy if it didn't work,” Mr Joyce said.

As for where the card might be introduced in the future?

"It's a case by case basis,” he said.

While Mr Joyce and Mr O'Brien supported the card, it has had a mixed reaction from the wider community.

"Sometimes you need cash to pay for things,” Mel Fraser said online.

"Also, will there be fees attached for using eftpos?

"I find this card to be offensive to those who do the right thing with their Centrelink payment and are legitimately trying to find work.”

Jada Burns was one reader who felt the opposite.

"I think it is a good idea,” she said. "No more stressing about upcoming bills or rent.

"Today's society is so fast sometimes we forget to pay something then the stress sets in then the "why bother” attitude sets in.”

Christine Lee Harris was worried about the social impact.

"The only thing I worry about is the crime rate going up...people stealing for their drug, alcohol, smokes etc.”

Wendy Elsley: Nope don't agree with the card, how many people know how to budget? The government should be putting money into a course to teach people how to budget correctly instead of taking the ability away. The card will just take the control away from those who want to learn and control their own lives. In the end the people who are spending on drugs and so forth will still find a way.

Emma Buhse: I'd love to see the pollies live on these cards. They're the biggest welfare queens in our country right now. They're trying to divide and conquer us when we really should all be banding together and making them work for us.

Evan Patrick: This really sounds like an attempt at prohibition, but only for the poor and disadvantaged in society. The people that are doing the wrong thing will find a way around it.

Jenny Clune: So what happens if Person A has cashless card pays for Person B's groceries in exchange for cash? There will be people that abuse any system that is introduced maybe education on priority spending is a better option.

Mary Sempf: My biggest concern is not all places have eftpos machines e.g. market stalls for vegies, etc and there's a lot of others where you do need cash. What then? Otherwise I think it could be good.

Mary Mayfield: Well that's okay for people doing the wrong thing...but i hope they don't do it to the aged. They worked all their lives and paid their dues in life so it's their time now...

Megan King: Absolutely! If you want those items that are not essential, get a job like those of us that pay tax to support you.

Jack WallClocks: Should have been implemented from the beginning...

Donna Griggs: Let's just hope the crime doesn't get a lot worse with the card.

Michael Arnott: Best thing to happen. Don't like the idea. Go get a job and do what you want with the money you earn.

Denese Maguire: Just another control by big brother.

Amanda Weeks: It's for parenting payment and unemployment and if you're under 35, I think that's pretty fair really.

Steph Childes: If successful does that mean we can pay less tax?

Louise Keese: No. How about instead of stigmatising people with a card that clearly says "I'm unemployed”...you CREATE JOBS!

Belinda Jones: Are you people crazy?

Toni Owen Greig: For some families it is needed.