30°
News

Cashless welfare card might address some issues here

Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce joined Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien and State MP Tony Perrett for a walk down Mary St yesterday afternoon.
Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce joined Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien and State MP Tony Perrett for a walk down Mary St yesterday afternoon.
by Shelley Strachan

LENNON Bros may have moved on but the circus was back in town this week, with Pauline Hanson, the PM and his deputy on the Sunshine Coast, and Barnaby popping in for a quick visit in Gympie.

Simultaneously, it was confirmed 6700 welfare recipients in Hinkler (Bundaberg, Hervey Bay) will go on to the cashless welfare card next year, the fourth region to trial the card.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien says there are no plans to roll the card out here in the Gympie region.

He and Barnaby Joyce were in Mary St where Mr Joyce copped a tirade from a dissatisfied Widgee voter for - to put it politely - not standing up to the PM. To his credit, Mr Joyce remained as cool as a cucumber.

But back to the welfare card: in Hinkler, it will be given to people aged 35 years and under on unemployment benefits or parenting payments, with 80% of their government payments placed on it.

Hinkler has the second highest youth unemployment in Qld at 23.6%, and the card has been tailored to address that, and other issues. Trials show it helps increase motivation to get a job and break the cycle of intergenerational welfare dependence. It is designed to stop welfare dependent people from gambling, and/or buying drugs and alcohol. That can only be good.

Topics:  barnaby joyce llew o'brien mary street widgee

Gympie Times
Youth and family support wins prize

Youth and family support wins prize

THE winner of the not-for- profit category of the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Awards has devoted nearly 30 years to achieve social change for vulnerable youth.

Is this the end of the 'mum and dad' business in Qld?

Coastal Hardware's Ian Rae shut down his store last year after 26 years in operation on the Sunshine Coast. Ian's store survived against the corporate giants until his retirement, but others have not been so lucky.

Consumers are preferring to shop at larger stores with more choice

UPDATE: Conditions still ripe for 90kmh storm, heat wave

SCORCHER: Heat map for Monday, when Gympie's temperature is predicted to soar 10 degrees above average. Image of courtesy of BSCH Stromcast.

'Stay indoors and secure anything that could fly away.'

Jobs, power prices and a heckler too: Deputy PM busy in Gympie

ON A MISSION: Barnaby Joyce was every inch an Australian when he met Woolooga identities Pam and Brian Dray, on a Mary St tour with Gympie state MP Tony Perrett and Wide Bay federal MP Llew O'Brien yesterday.

Deputy PM in Gympie to burn coal and create jobs

Local Partners