Cashless welfare card might address some issues here

LENNON Bros may have moved on but the circus was back in town this week, with Pauline Hanson, the PM and his deputy on the Sunshine Coast, and Barnaby popping in for a quick visit in Gympie.

Simultaneously, it was confirmed 6700 welfare recipients in Hinkler (Bundaberg, Hervey Bay) will go on to the cashless welfare card next year, the fourth region to trial the card.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien says there are no plans to roll the card out here in the Gympie region.

He and Barnaby Joyce were in Mary St where Mr Joyce copped a tirade from a dissatisfied Widgee voter for - to put it politely - not standing up to the PM. To his credit, Mr Joyce remained as cool as a cucumber.

But back to the welfare card: in Hinkler, it will be given to people aged 35 years and under on unemployment benefits or parenting payments, with 80% of their government payments placed on it.

Hinkler has the second highest youth unemployment in Qld at 23.6%, and the card has been tailored to address that, and other issues. Trials show it helps increase motivation to get a job and break the cycle of intergenerational welfare dependence. It is designed to stop welfare dependent people from gambling, and/or buying drugs and alcohol. That can only be good.