'Cash-strapped' National Parks leaves fire risk near Gympie

WHO'S RESPONSIBLE? There is a huge fire danger in the neglected former Veteran state forest, says this letter writer.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I REFER to a previous letter regarding bushfire preparedness.

Our property abuts what was formerly Veteran State Forest.

Well, it was so called until we accidentally discovered it is a nameless national park.

There are no signs saying so and adjacent landholders have never received notification of change of status.

Some time ago a small fire on a vacant nearby private block was attended by our rural fire brigade and later joined by a truck from National Parks.

As it had to travel from Kenilworth, fortunately the local brigade had doused it.

That was when we learned it had become a National Park.

I do not know of the legal ins and outs of a local brigade being first responder in case of fire but am sure there is red tape somewhere.

I am familiar with all the fire trails here and confirm there has been no maintenance for many years.

Three are totally blocked by fallen trees and overgrown and the other with an old wooden bridge collapsed into a clay bog hole and with dumped rubbish at its entry.

These three are major arterial roads accessing the forest.

There are only two other "roads”, one badly washed in places, the other conveniently graded by a user landholder but without some logic with no run-offs.

Nice to drive on at the moment but it will be hell when wet. It was nearly impassable by washouts before.

The forest itself is sadly showing major stress, with dead and dying trees very noticeable and thinning foliage in the undergrowth. A potential fire risk.

The N.P. personnel carried out a small block of some hundreds of acres back burn a few months ago.

But it was not really successful as no wind came as forecast and only seared one or two metres in many places along the access routes.

Pretty useless.

I am told the N.P. is strapped for funding and personnel to cover the vast coffers of forest country with which they have been endowed. We have been warned to expect very high temperatures this summer.

I expect Veteran State Forest [N.P.] is replicated all around the Shire.

Their neighbours really would appreciate some preparedness for the unthinkable ... please.

G. Penrose

Gympie