25°
News

Cash-payment crackdown to fight worker exploitation

Jacob Carson
| 6th Apr 2017 11:12 AM
CASHED UP: The Saver Plus program will help you keep more of this in your back pocket.
CASHED UP: The Saver Plus program will help you keep more of this in your back pocket. AAP/JOEL CARRETT

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S an all too common experience for Australia's workforce, particularly for those in the retail, hospitality and labour-for-hire industries.

After a hard day's work, payment comes in the form of a handshake and a few crisp notes and you're sent on your way.

The same can be said for a number of businesses who only accept payment through cash, avoiding EFP fees and (potentially) allowing them to get by without paying their tax properly. 

For many small businesses employing young inexperienced staff, navigating through the correct channels can be a challenging, convoluted and time-consuming process. 

But by streamlining things, the Board of Tax is arguing, nearly $15 billion in unpaid revenue has gone missing. 

As reported by Fairfax earlier this week, attempts to combat this "Shadow Economy" will form part of the upcoming Federal Budget, with a report helmed by Board of Tax chairman  Michael Andrew.

In addition to the economic hit cash-only payments can have, there's also the regular exploitation of workers - particularly young students visiting from overseas. 

Labour-for-hire businesses make regular use of this workforce for things like fruit-picking and abbatoir work. 

It's this industry, Mr Andrew says, that's the worst offender, drastically underpaying employees to remain competitive. 

"A lot of them are innocent, but are of them are cheating as well," he says.

So how do you fill a $15 billion hole in the economy? That's still to be determined.

After all, it's still the main way Australians pay for low-level transactions, even with the rates of electronic payment rising steadily. 

One of the options being put forward is a restriction on cash payments, putting a cap on the amount that can be actually be paid with physical money. 

Meanwhile, the Australian Tax Office will continue to monitor for tax cheats, hoping developments in technology will allow them to better identify wrongdoing business owners and employees. 

Have you ever worked in cash-only workplace? Did you feel you were paid a reasonable amount? Or did you feel your labour was being exploited? We want to hear about it, send your information to jacob.carson@gympietimes.com and we'll get in contact with you shortly.

Gympie Times

Topics:  business cash economy economy finance shadow economy taxation

Region's farmers urged register unwanted chemicals

Region's farmers urged register unwanted chemicals

FARMERS are proving their worth as recycling champions with bookings for Agsafe's ChemClear collection ramping up during its final few weeks of registration.

Best selling author has powerful message for young athletes

Karen Clarke, author of From Bullied To Brilliant and Greg Poutney from Gympie Men Of Mleague.

Clarke is as an accomplished life coach.

Did the NBN let us down when disaster struck?

Landlines used to operate even when there was a loss of power.

Why we soured on Sizzler as more close their doors

By next month, there will be just 16 Sizzlers left in Australia.

Local Partners

Daughter clings to life after mother and son killed in crash

The family was travelling along a NSW highway when the deadly crash occurred.

New school crossing for Glastonbury Rd

A long-awaited school crossing will finally be installed on Glastonbury Rd.

A long-awaited safety addition for local school children.

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Gympie's Gig Guide for this weekend

MUSIC MAN: An addict of magical music moments, Jimmy Watts has been hunting down music fixes on stages all over the country for years and Sunday afternoon he'll be performing at the Mount Pleasant.

Want to get out and about this weekend? There's heaps on!

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Organisers have announced there will be a fundraiser for flood victims, with details to be unveiled shortly

Bickmore’s brilliant Project delivers headlines with heart

Carrie Bickmore co-hosts The Project.

CARRIE has found her perfect groove in popular news show.

Check into the ABC's new saga straight from the UK

Olivia Williams and Jamie Blackley star in the TV series The Halcyon.

THE Halcyon is the latest Downton Abbey-like drama to hit screens.

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

What's on the big screen this week

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

TWO very different TV shows get the big-screen treatment.

MKR recap: ‘Just leave me the f**k alone’

Um, your assigned subculture is hipster, not emo.

It was an epic tantrum that stole the show tonight.

Tully’s baby announcement buoys dramatic night on MKR

Sarah Tully shares her good news on My Kitchen Rules.

QUILPIE native delivered the good news on tonight’s show.

ESCAPE THE RAT RACE

Lot 472 McKewen Road, Kilkivan 4600

Residential Land 0 0 $125,000...

Just on the outskirts of Kilkivan is this well maintained allotment. Measuring 9.95 acres, it has enough room to build that dream home and have a horse or two.

INVESTOR ALERT!

49 Rifle Range Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $239,000

3 Bedroom home on 1617 square metres. Big Back Yard. Double lock up garage, dog fenced, screens, ceiling fans. Plumbing is all upgraded in last 12 months. ...

PRIVATE ACREAGE

Tamaree 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $299,000

Get away from your neighbours and still be only 5 minutes to town. 9.96 acres (4.03ha) of near flat country with a natural bush buffer zone around most...

want 2 invest, check this 1 out!

530 Curra Estate Road, Curra 4570

3 1 2 $289,000

Plan your escape 2 the good life! Yes that is right! The good life is within your grasp here in Curra. This level 2.5 acre block with a tidy 3 bedroom house is...

time 2 relax in the Mary Valley!

153 Lewis Road, Amamoor 4570

4 2 2 $398,000!

Do you want dual living in the Mary Valley? This unique 22.5 acre property offers 2 homes overlooking the stunning rolling green hills of Amamoor! The main house...

HUGE POTENTIAL

Widgee 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $199,000

Here's a great opportunity to develop and profit or just enjoy the quiet lifestyle with this unique piece of country. 25.6 acres (10.39ha) with DA approval to...

PRIME EXPOSURE

Gympie 4570

Commercial 0 0 $1,900,000

Situated on a prime corner position next door to McDonalds and Aldi and opposite Centro. 6 strata titled commercial units on near level 1899m2 allotment with...

INVEST IN YOUR FUTURE

38 Reef Street, Gympie 4570

Commercial 0 0 $725,000 + GST (if...

- Fully tenanted commercial property - 5 shops plus mechanical workshop - Flood free location on edge of Gympie CBD - Set on a gently sloping 1980m2...

LOOKING FOR EXPOSURE?

Gympie 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $650,000

Take advantage of approximately 7,000 vehicles passing your business every day with this flat, easy to build on 2 acres (8091m2) allotment with light industry...

BUSINESS &amp; FREEHOLD

Curra 4570

Commercial 0 0 $480,000

Styro Products is a great, easily-run business perfect for the husband and wife team. Retail and distribution of styrofoam cartons for fruit and vegetables...

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!