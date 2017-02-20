Cash on the line: State's $5 million Rattler lifeline

Mayor Mick Curran and Mary Valley councillor James Cochrane, with $4.7 million worth of good news from the state government about the Valley Rattler.

THE state government has laid its money on the line to rebuild the Rattler rail line, with a $5 million gift announced just now.

This is the full text of a statement released by Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and Mayor Mick Curran at 3.45 Monday afternoon:

The Mary Valley Rattler pulls into Gympie Station

The historic Mary Valley steam train could be back on track thanks to funding through the Palaszczuk Government's $200 million Works for Queensland program.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Infrastructure and Planning Jackie Trad recognised the revival of the Mary Valley Rattler will boost jobs immediately and drive the economy as a much-loved tourism drawcard for the region.

"We've been working closely with Gympie Regional Council to get this iconic attraction back on track and I am delighted to announce preliminary approval for $4.7 million to restore the Mary Valley Heritage Railway track,” Ms Trad said.

"The Works for Queensland program is perfect to support this fantastic revival as it provides funding for projects that may have been derailed or in need of a boost to get across the line.

"This funding will also be used on other important local projects with $600,000 infrastructure for the River to Rail recreation trail on the Mary River, including construction of pathways, viewing decks, and signage and $600,000 on projects at Goomeri and the Mary Valley.

Mel Sauer and Bill Lipke were both volunteers for the Rattler. Renee Pilcher

"Most importantly, these four projects will deliver 55 jobs across the Gympie region.

"The Works for Queensland program has cut red tape meaning we are able to get these projects moving right now and deliver benefits for the region faster.”

Gympie Mayor Mick Curran echoed the Deputy Premier's sentiments, saying:

"The Mary Valley Rattler project will have a significant impact on the tourism and hospitality industry in our region and mean long term job opportunities for our residents, especially our young people.

"We are delighted with the announcement by Minister Jackie Trad regarding the job creating Works for Queensland Program allocation to the Gympie Region.

"It is a great to see the government supporting regional Queensland and this will be a significant boost for our region.”

2012 Race the Rattler winner Clay Dawson races the train. Craig Warhurst

The $5.9 million for Gympie Regional Councils' projects are:

.$4.7 million preliminary approval for infrastructure to restore the Mary Valley Heritage Railway track

.$600,000 for construction of a River to Rail recreation trail on the Mary River, including construction of pathways, viewing decks, and signage

.$600,000 for streetscape improvements in the Goomeri Township and infrastructure for the Mary Valley Recreation Hub

The Works for Queensland Program is part of the State Infrastructure Fund.

For more information visit: www.dilgp.qld.gov.au/works-for-queensland

Final endorsement of the Mary Valley Heritage Rail project will be subject to confirmation of ownership of the rail infrastructure and meeting the W4Q Program Guidelines.

