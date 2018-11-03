Cases of potentially deadly virus doubles in Gympie

Back side of a man who having varicella blister or chickenpox ,isolated on white

CHICKENPOX typically increases in spring, but in the Gympie region so far this year the number of cases of the virus that can lead to chickenpox and shingles has almost doubled.

The number of shingles cases in particular has skyrocketed.

Sunshine Coast and Gympie Health District physician Andrew Langley said yesterday varicella-zoster virus infection could lead to chickenpox or shingles.

Tests that are positive for VZV do not tell us which of these conditions a person has, Dr Langley said.

"We need to know the type of rash to determine this.”

For residents of the Gympie region, there have been 81 cases of VZV infection reported to Queensland Health this year, compared with an average of 47 at this time of year for the past five years.

Increases have been seen for Queensland overall and for other hospital and health service areas.

The increases may be due to a shift to more sensitive and/or more frequent testing.

Of the 81 Gympie VZV infection notifications this year, five have been confirmed as chickenpox and 44 were confirmed as shingles.

The remaining 32 cases are expected to mostly be shingles.

This year, after receiving the VZV positive pathology result Queensland Health has routinely contacted the general practitioner to obtain the type of rash for children (up to 10 years of age) and older people (aged 60 years or older).

"In some months, we are following up cases of all ages,” Dr Langley said.

In 2018 in March, June and September when almost all reported VZV infection cases in the Gympie region were followed up, four of 27 VZV cases (15 per cent) were found to be chickenpox and 22 of 27 VZV cases (82 per cent) were found to be shingles.

Children with chickenpox must be excluded from school and childcare until all the blisters have dried up.

Most cases of shingles occur in people aged 40 years or older.

Shingles can only occur in people who have had chickenpox (though chickenpox can be mild and a person may not know they have had it).

People with shingles are expected to be infectious from rash onset for up to a week.

As both conditions can be serious, vaccination to protect against chickenpox and against shingles is important.

The vaccines are different and are available for free for target groups under the National Immunisation Program.

For more information:

See the Queensland Health Fact Sheets for chickenpox (http://conditions.health.qld.gov.au/HealthCondition/condition/14/217/23/Chickenpox-Varicella) and for shingles (http://conditions.health.qld.gov.au/HealthCondition/condition/14/217/127/shingles-herpes-zoster)

Phone 13 HEALTH (call 13 43 25 84)

Talk to your GP.

If you think you have chickenpox or shingles, phone ahead so measures can be taken to protect susceptible people.