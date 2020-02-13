Cars underwater, towns submerged in rain-ageddon

PARTS of the southeast Queensland have been hammered by significant rainfalls of more than 200mm, causing widespread flooding that has submerged cars and caused transport chaos across the region.

The Sunshine Coast was one of the worst hit areas. At 12:40am the Sunshine Coast Airport had received 213mm, Woombye 185mm and Nambour 187mm since 9am Wednesday.

Also in the region, Yandina was pelted with 70mm in an hour, while Doonan Creek and Tewantin received 62mm.

The Bureau of Meteorology continues to warn of storms that will bring heavy rain and flash flooding across parts of the southeast.

Woleebee, near Wandoan has been pelted by 125mm of rainfall today, while Darr Creek north of Jandowae and Cooranga North, east of Jandowae has received 79mm and 76mm respectively.

Mount Walsh, east of Gayndah, received 90mm in the hour until 5.15pm.

Localised flash flooding is affecting the Gateway Motorway at various locations including Belmont in Brisbane's southeast after the city received more than 50mm.

Cars underwater at Nambour Plaza this afternoon. Picture: Jonny Duncan

An emergency alert remains in place for the Western Downs with the Jandowae Creek and Jimbour Plain expected to peak causing major flooding during the night.

QFES warned residents properties are likely to experience flooding.

Several flood warnings remain in place across the state including a major flood warning for the Condamine River and Charleys Creek, and Georgina River.

The Bureau of Meteorology says major flood levels are possible along the Condamine River at Chinchilla Weir and Charleys Creek later in the week.

Jandowae on Darling Downs. Picture: Glen Little

Moderate flood levels are possible along the upper Brisbane River and minor flood levels are expected along the Stanley River overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, while in initial flood warning is also in place for the Logan and Albert rivers.

River level rises are likely in the upper catchment of the Logan and Albert Rivers including the Teviot Brook overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

RAINFALL TOTALS (1 HOUR)

Doonan Creek - 62mm

Tewantin - 62mm

Coolum - 59mm

Sunshine Coast Airport - 54mm

Yandina - 70mm

RAINFALL TOTALS (SINCE 9AM)

Sunshine Coast Airport - 196mm

Crohamhurst - 141mm

Woombye - 185

Baroon Boat Ramp - 135mm

Lake Cooroibah - 105mm

Doonan - 120mm

Landsborough - 154mm

Burleigh - 128mm

Tallebudgera - 117mm

South Stradbroke - 119mm

Nambour - 183mm

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.