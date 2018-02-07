Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifestyle

Ditch your car to save plenty of money on travel costs

by Tim McIntyre

BIGGER cities are the least cost effective places to run a car.

The stop-start traffic burns your fuel in record time, the chances of minor accidents rise with every extra car on the jam-packed road and parking costs a packet. Then there are your maintenance costs.

Finder research found a three-year-old car that cost $30,000 to purchase would run up costs of $10,600 a year looking at loan payments, fuel, insurance, registration and servicing. That's pretty hard to take if your car seems to spend more time in the garage than is worthwhile.

If you regularly use public transport for work and don't need to travel very often for leisure, why not sell your car and experiment living without one for a year?

I have spoken to several people recently who have done just that and claimed to have saved up to $7000 in just one year, by combining public transport and car sharing services with the odd Uber or taxi when necessary.

When a lot of people think about car sharing, they think of services like GoGet, where members pay an annual fee to cover fuel, insurance, maintenance and cleaning and pick cars up from designated areas around the city.

But the concept is evolving and now peer to peer car lending services like Car Next Door and Drive My Car, allow users to pay an hourly rate to rent a car from someone in their own neighbourhood. In some cases, this might mean you're paying as little as $5 an hour to borrow a car from someone in your street to run some errands. This is a game changer in terms of cost and convenience.

 

Kara Dennis hires her car out through DriveMyCar. Picture: Supplied
Kara Dennis hires her car out through DriveMyCar. Picture: Supplied

 

Monash University has been researching shared modes of transport and Professor George Rose believes peer to peer lending will be a big winner for communities.

"This is a way people can share resources without spending too much," he said, adding that traffic congestion would benefit from greater future take up of the option. "The research tells us one share vehicle replaces eight to 10 private vehicles on the road."

And for those in the suburbs or regional areas, the benefits will not necessarily just be for city slickers.

"There would be less take up in suburban areas, but peer to peer may mean a family is able to do away with a second car," Professor Rose said. "This can save serious money."

If you are still unsure, next time you sell your car just trial it for a few months, keep an expense diary and see if the numbers stack up.

Related Items

Topics:  car driving lifehacks motoring saving money

Just In

Barnaby Joyce faces monumental risk after baby news

Barnaby Joyce faces monumental risk after baby news

BARNABY Joyce has a big job to hold on to his political career following revelations the Deputy PM is expecting a baby with a former staff member.

Bypass will not benefit small business

ROCKED: Cooloola Rocks and Minerals owner John Steenbergen says his business is struggling after traffic was diverted to the new Bruce Highway.

"We used to be flat out but now there is nothing”

Vulnerable prisoners 'raped' in jail - Human Rights Watch

Female prisoners walking in the Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre. A Human Rights Watch report found prisoners with disabilities are often neglected and abused.

Queensland prisons boss launches reviews into allegations

premium_icon Seven steps to scoring a bargain on that new car

Buying a car can be a happy occasion, if you get a good deal.

WANT to get the best price on a new car?

Local Partners

Frat boys’ sick sex contest

STUDENTS at this top university have been busted hosting a fat-shaming sex competition dubbed the “pig roast”.

Supermarket savings in 14 steps. How to save $1500 a year

Be vigilant to save money when heading to the supermarket. Illustration by John Tiedemann

Avoid the oldest supermarket trick in the book.

Go straight to jail! Python interrupts Monopoly session

A snake made an unwelcome guest to the board games night.

Python puts dramatic end to monopoly session

After hundreds detained, school’s shoe ban is ‘common sense’

Shoe rules in The Gap State High School’s student planner for 2018.

THE Queensland government is backing the high school

Mutant crayfish taking over world

Marbled crayfish are all female and capable of fertilising their own eggs. The fact they carry three sets of chromosomes appears to enable them to adapt to a wide variety of environments.

A GLOBAL invasion is underway

'Well done': Reaction to first transgender student

New Glennie School principal Kim Cohen.

Community responds to Glennie decision

premium_icon How to save big on fuel, and all you need is your phone

Get savvy on where the cheapest fuel is at before taking to the road, just like Jess Walker and son Lachlan. Picture: Brett Costello

MILLIONS of motorists have embraced new technology