An inferno has broken out at a wrecking yard in Seisia, near Bamaga, with about 30 cars, a home and fuel drums all alight. PICTURE: FACEBOOK
Crime

Cars, boat destroyed in suspicious blaze

by Caitlin Smith
2nd Sep 2019 7:18 AM
MORE than two dozens cars have been destroyed in a fire at a mechanic's workshop in Queensland's Far North.

The fire occurred at Seisia, near Bamaga, near the top of Queensland's Cape York Peninsula.

The fire at the Tradesman Way business started about 1pm yesterday and police say about 25 boats were destroyed, along with a boat and a dwelling.

Police say the fire is being treated as suspicious and anyone with information should contact them.

Investigations are continuing.

