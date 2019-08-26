Carrie Bickmore’s body confession

Exclusive: With the glitz and glamour of TV, Carrie Bickmore appears to be picture perfect.

But the TV and radio personality has revealed she isn't the best at listening to her body, and her busy schedule has forced her to "reframe" her thinking so she can continue to be around to look after her three children in the future.

As an ambassador for a new Blackmores campaign, the celebrity mum said: "I'm not good at listening to my body if I'm honest.

"I think women in general aren't good at listening to their bodies.

"I think they're good at making sure everyone else's bodies are OK.

"I find if I ignore the bits of my body that hurt I end up being set back for longer … and not being able to exercise.

"It's better that I just stop and listen."

Carrie Bickmore has revealed she doesn't always listen to her body all the time. Picture: Supplied

Bickmore said she was "embracing" her body as she gets older, but she was "pretty tired" at the moment as she juggles work and family.

"I think most parents spend more time worrying about their kid's health and wellbeing than they do their own," she said.

"When you are time poor it's about prioritising things and usually our own needs get pushed to the bottom of the pile.

"I know how fortunate I am to have a healthy, working body, but I probably should be doing more to look after it.

"I am pretty tired at the moment so it's hard to stay up and about on long work days."

Bickmore's comments come as research conducted by Blackmores found 15 million Australians have experienced some type of pain or niggle, be it a sore neck, stiff joint or cramping muscles.

Carrie Bickmore is trying to listen to her body more as she gets older. Picture: Instagram

While the pain they experience may might seem small, 74 per cent are currently frustrated at the impact these niggles are having on their bodies.

Despite this, only a quarter of people will check in to see how they feel regularly.

Instead, nearly 50 per cent of Australians are more willing to regularly check in with their social media accounts, while 39 per cent will have an alcoholic drink.

A further 34 per cent will hop on Netflix, and 32 per cent will get their car checked before checking in with their bodies.

More than 80 per cent of Australians aged 30-39 also feel it takes much longer to recover from physical exercise compared to when they were younger.

Bickmore, who is also coming up from Melbourne to take part in the Blackmores Sydney Running Festival, identifies with this.

"So much of my life is done at full speed but if I don't take time to stop and listen to my body and give it a chance to recover and rest, it could mean big chunks of time off with an injury," she said.

"Being active is really important for my mind as well as my body so having long periods where I can't be active really impacts my mental health.

"I suffered really bad pelvis pain with all pregnancies and found not being able to move really hard."

Carrie Bickmore celebrated 10 years on The Project this year. Picture: Supplied

Bickmore said she was motivated by her family to look after her health.

The mother of three has returned to work on The Project this year after giving birth to her youngest daughter Adelaide.

She and partner Chris Walker also have another daughter Evie, 4, and son Oliver Lange, 11.

"I don't know what the future holds, but right now I can run around after them and pick up their toys, so for me keeping my body active and healthy is a safeguard against the future," she said.

"The older I get the more I tend to care about what goes into my body but I'm not a full health nut, I love sweets and snacks too!

"I prefer eating healthy and have some great cooks in the family, including my son!

"But I don't have enough time to spend all day thinking about what I should and shouldn't be eating."