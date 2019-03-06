Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A carpet python was discovered hiding in a Cleveland forensic officer’s kit bag this morning.
A carpet python was discovered hiding in a Cleveland forensic officer’s kit bag this morning.
Environment

Carpet python found hiding in officer’s bag

by Danielle Buckley
6th Mar 2019 5:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are used to dealing with slippery characters- but a visitor to a station east of Brisbane this morning proved especially slippery.

Cleveland constable Steph Randolph said a forensic officer was preparing for their shift when they discovered a carpet python curled up in their kit bag.

Constable Bromley Hollis with the large carpet snake.
Constable Bromley Hollis with the large carpet snake.


"He came out and asked 'is anyone a snake catcher?'," she said.

Const. Randolph said two officers managed to wrestle the 1.5m snake out of the kit bag, which was resting on the station's forensic DNA kits.

Constables Bromley Hollis and Adam Malley managed to wrestle the snake out of the kit bag.
Constables Bromley Hollis and Adam Malley managed to wrestle the snake out of the kit bag.


"Police arrested the culprit for trespassing but was released without charge in a nearby parkland," she said.

The snake was released about 900m away at Black Swamp Wetlands.

editors picks snakes

Top Stories

    Woodchipper 'murder' info 'lost in mail'

    premium_icon Woodchipper 'murder' info 'lost in mail'

    News Magistrate blasts delays in a case before courts since last May

    Exciting contest, Victory prepare to battle against St Pats

    premium_icon Exciting contest, Victory prepare to battle against St Pats

    News We have only beaten them once or twice in those six years.

    Cops set to push for charges over deaths of missing women

    premium_icon Cops set to push for charges over deaths of missing women

    News Detectives desperate to find remains of missing hinterland women

    First house demolished to make way for the Gympie Bypass

    premium_icon First house demolished to make way for the Gympie Bypass

    News It is the start of work on the final leg of the Bruce Hwy upgrade