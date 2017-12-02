Carpark showdown ends up in court

A LOCAL woman has pleaded guilty to driving without due care during a heated confrontation at Gympie Hospital.

Fiona Margaret Anderson, 54, had a previous dispute with a hospital security guard in the days leading up to the incident.

It's alleged the guard had grabbed her arm in the incident, which had caused some pain or discomfort to Ms Anderson.

Later, on August 7, she drove down Henry St and saw the security guard crossing the road.

Gesturing to the man to cross, she revved her engine and moved toward him at some speed, before yelling out of her window.

The guard had some difficulty understanding Ms Anderson, but her arm pain is believed to be what she was yelling about.

Ms Anderson, who has hearing difficulties, appeared in court with her sister who provided occasional interpretation.

Solicitor Chris Anderson said there was never any intent to run the guard down.

"She drove toward him in an attempt to get close and confront him over the prior incident in the hospital,” he said.

"That being said she displayed objectively inappropriate response.”

Magistrate J Parker acknowledged this version of events, and Ms Anderson's clean driving record, but said her behaviour was well below the acceptable standard on local roads.

She was fined $500, with no disqualification against her licence.