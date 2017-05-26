Carolyn's quite English and very Aussie wedding

PERFECT DAY: Carolyn and Simon Bateman exchange vows at Caloundra under an arch made of flowers from Karinya Florist in Gympie.

TWO worlds collided when Australia's Carolyn Frampton went to England in September 2013.

Not quite four years later, an accidental meeting became a lifelong commitment, on a beach not that far away form Gympie.

Now Carolyn Bateman, she comes from Ipswich and the wedding was at Caloundra, but Carolyn knew Gympie was the place to get the flowers.

"Karinya Florist did a bouquet for my daughter's wedding and also for my niece's wedding and they did such a good job.

"I knew I had to get the flowers from them,” she said.

But first, back in England, fate stepped in to provide Carolyn and her new husband, Simon, with every chance to become acquainted.

"It's a really beautiful story,” she said yesterday.

"He was the doorman at the Lord Nelson Hotel, where we went out for the night.

"I was only in England for a week, but we kept in contact.

"Twelve months later, he was over here for four weeks.

"He had to go home but returned two weeks later and stayed for six months.

"Then he still had to go home because of his visa, but in 2016 he migrated properly,” she said.

The wedding was attended by Mrs Bateman's family, including her grown up children.

"My son, Corbin Frampton gave me away and the Matron of Honour was my eldest daughter, Shannon Mitchell.

"His mum Julie and Auntie Pat came over from England.

"It was great.”