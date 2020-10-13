CAROLS CANNED: Council’s plan for end of year festive cheer

Festive celebrations will be live streamed this in place of the traditional Carols by Candlelight. Photo: Contributed

Festive celebrations will be live streamed this in place of the traditional Carols by Candlelight. Photo: Contributed

TRADITIONAL carols events in both of the region's cities have fallen victim to COVID-19 regulations.

Instead, the council is now working on a free live-streamed community concert.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the council had recently been advised that the Hervey Bay and Maryborough Christmas carols had been cancelled due to the challenges associated with running a COVID Safe event.

"It's important that the community has an opportunity to celebrate the festive season," he said.

"That's why council will partner with Fraser Coast Tourism & Events to deliver a Festive Fraser Coast concert on Saturday 19 December that will allow the community to come together in limited numbers in person and larger numbers at home.

"Planning for the event is under way now and is likely to include a combination of live solo or small group acts on stage at the Brolga Theatre with prerecorded performances from larger groups.

"The program is likely to include both carols and popular festive style music performed by local musicians and choirs.

"There will be a limited number of tickets for sale to attend in person at the Brolga Theatre while unlimited at home tickets will be available to access a free live stream.

"The team at the Brolga Theatre has invested in new HD video streaming technology and have been live streaming events to those in our community at risk, such as the elderly in assisted living facilities.

"Council is also working with FCTE to live stream the Festive Fraser Coast concert on the big screen at Seafront Oval in Hervey Bay."

The annual New Year's Eve celebrations at the Brolga Theatre on the Riverstage lawn are also being cancelled due to the challenges associated with planning and delivering a COVID Safe event.

Cr Seymour said more details about the Festive Fraser Coast concert would be released in coming weeks.