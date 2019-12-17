Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Teacher Amanda Jane Sheahan, 41, pleaded not guilty to four counts of unreasonably causing substantial annoyance and one count of behaving offensively in a dwelling house following a neighbourhood feud.
Teacher Amanda Jane Sheahan, 41, pleaded not guilty to four counts of unreasonably causing substantial annoyance and one count of behaving offensively in a dwelling house following a neighbourhood feud.
Crime

An ‘aggressive carolling’ teacher is in trouble again

17th Dec 2019 1:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DARWIN teacher on trial for allegedly singing "aggressively" at her neighbours is now facing a further charge in the Darwin Local Court.

Amanda Jane Sheahan, 41, last week pleaded not guilty to four counts of unreasonably causing substantial annoyance and one count of behaving offensively in a dwelling house following a neighbourhood feud in Rapid Creek.

While that matter returns to court before judge John Neill on Tuesday, a separate charge of using a carriage service to harass was mentioned in the Local Court on Monday.

Sheahan was excused from appearing and her lawyer, Robert Welfare, successfully applied for the matter to be adjourned until December 20.

amanda jane sheahan court crime education neighbour dispute teacher

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Weather to deliver some relief for Gympie region fires

        Weather to deliver some relief for Gympie region fires

        News Ash was reported to be falling from the sky on the Southside and across Gympie yesterday afternoon.

        IN COURT: 9 people to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 9 people to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

        Crime The following people will appear in court today.

        Man suffers head injury in Gympie region crash

        premium_icon Man suffers head injury in Gympie region crash

        News A man has been taken to hospital following a truck crash near Gympie earlier this...

        Popular campground closes as fireys battle wildfire

        premium_icon Popular campground closes as fireys battle wildfire

        News A major campground north of the Sunshine Coast has been closed due to an active...