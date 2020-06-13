Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sources say Tiger King’s Carole Baskin has been offered a lucrative new deal to make her TV return on a hit reality show. Picture: Netflix.
Sources say Tiger King’s Carole Baskin has been offered a lucrative new deal to make her TV return on a hit reality show. Picture: Netflix.
TV

Carole Baskin’s ‘big-money’ reality TV deal

by Andy Halls
13th Jun 2020 8:16 PM

I'm A Celeb bosses have offered Tiger King star Carole Baskin a big money deal to take part in this year's series, according to reports by The Sun.

They are desperate to have one of the stars of Netflix's lockdown hit Tiger King in the jungle.

Carole, 59, is a cult figure with viewers after going toe to toe with zoo operator Joe Exotic, 57.

She has been the subject of conspiracy theories over the disappearance of her second husband Don Lewis - who Joe has accused her of killing.

Baskin has always denied the claims.

View this post on Instagram

Matching Socks 👣

A post shared by carole baskin (@carolbaskinofficial) on

Eccentric Joe is now in jail serving a 22-year term for a plot to kill Carole - CEO of Big Cat Rescue.

Streaming giant Netflix said 64 million households globally have watched the documentary series since it came out in March.

It follows big cat owners, breeders and conservationists in the US - with a focus on the feud between Joe and Carole.

Carole is a cult figure with viewers after going toe to toe with zoo operator Joe Exotic. Picture: Supplied.
Carole is a cult figure with viewers after going toe to toe with zoo operator Joe Exotic. Picture: Supplied.

 

A TV source said: "Jungle producers have made a formal approach and hope she will do it."

ITV said: "All names at this stage are speculation."

This article originally appeared on the Sun and was reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Carole Baskin's 'big-money' reality TV deal

Joe is now in jail serving a 22-year term for a plot to kill Carole — CEO of Big Cat Rescue. Picture: Supplied.
Joe is now in jail serving a 22-year term for a plot to kill Carole — CEO of Big Cat Rescue. Picture: Supplied.

More Stories

Show More
netflix offbeat television tiger king

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: New council carries on screen of secrecy

        premium_icon OPINION: New council carries on screen of secrecy

        News Resident questions transparency of new council as Question Time not on agenda.

        Beloved Cooloola Cove store’s “devastating” closure

        premium_icon Beloved Cooloola Cove store’s “devastating” closure

        News “It’s really bad for the community, there’s nothing else like this in our area.”

        'The thing has fallen out': Shock find in Gympie child’s toy

        premium_icon 'The thing has fallen out': Shock find in Gympie child’s toy

        News ‘We wanted the store to be aware, but we felt like the store did not care’

        NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        premium_icon NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        Technology Some homes and business could be waiting until 2022 for NBN