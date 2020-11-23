Carol Ward wins Saturday Single Stroke at Gympie golf

GYMPIE GOLF CLUB – LADIES’ NEWS

WEDNESDAY (18/11) a Single Stableford was played with some great scores and some not so great.

Sandra Yarrow won with great 37 points on a countback from Carol Ward. Ball rundown: Lorraine Elliott (36), Tonie Divers (35), Keryn Jessen (32), Betty Bailey (31), Marie Gull (29), Lydia Costello (28).

Saturday (21/11) a Single Stroke was played with conditions proving a bit challenging – for some. Carol Ward came in winner with (71). Runner Up – Maureen Carroll (72) on a countback from Lesley Sutton and Grace Kelleher. Ball rundown: Min Meadows (74), Betty Bailey, Yoey Coogan (75), Rhonda Muller, Stella Macklin (76). Birdies: Karen Colley (6 & 18), Yoey Coogan (6), Grace Kelleher (7).

Gympie Golf Club Ladies' Saturday comp winner Carol Ward and Maureen Carroll.

Saturday (28/11) and Wednesday (2/12) will be Single Stableford comps. Don’t forget the Movember Charity Day – 2 Person Ambrose –organised for Sunday, November 29, shot gun start 10.30am. For further information contact Sean Dwyer, Golf Operations Manager, at the Pro Shop (phone 1300513080).

Happy golfing and keep smiling.