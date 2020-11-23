Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gympie Golf Club Ladies' Saturday Comp winner Carol Ward and runner-up Maureen Carroll.
Gympie Golf Club Ladies' Saturday Comp winner Carol Ward and runner-up Maureen Carroll.
News

Carol Ward wins Saturday Single Stroke at Gympie golf

Staff Reporter
23rd Nov 2020 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GYMPIE GOLF CLUB – LADIES’ NEWS

WEDNESDAY (18/11) a Single Stableford was played with some great scores and some not so great.

Sandra Yarrow won with great 37 points on a countback from Carol Ward. Ball rundown: Lorraine Elliott (36), Tonie Divers (35), Keryn Jessen (32), Betty Bailey (31), Marie Gull (29), Lydia Costello (28).

Saturday (21/11) a Single Stroke was played with conditions proving a bit challenging – for some. Carol Ward came in winner with (71). Runner Up – Maureen Carroll (72) on a countback from Lesley Sutton and Grace Kelleher. Ball rundown: Min Meadows (74), Betty Bailey, Yoey Coogan (75), Rhonda Muller, Stella Macklin (76). Birdies: Karen Colley (6 & 18), Yoey Coogan (6), Grace Kelleher (7).

Gympie Golf Club Ladies' Saturday comp winner Carol Ward and Maureen Carroll.
Gympie Golf Club Ladies' Saturday comp winner Carol Ward and Maureen Carroll.

Saturday (28/11) and Wednesday (2/12) will be Single Stableford comps. Don’t forget the Movember Charity Day – 2 Person Ambrose –organised for Sunday, November 29, shot gun start 10.30am. For further information contact Sean Dwyer, Golf Operations Manager, at the Pro Shop (phone 1300513080).

Happy golfing and keep smiling.

gympie ladies golf
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: 39 people face charges in Gympie courts today

        Premium Content NAMED: 39 people face charges in Gympie courts today

        News The full list of people facing Gympie magistrates and district courts today, including one person on trial:

        Woman hospitalised after Gympie region snake bite

        Premium Content Woman hospitalised after Gympie region snake bite

        News Tin Can Bay woman rushed to hospital after bite to the foot overnight.

        Morcombe killer still haunts me: ‘I wanted 5 mins with him’

        Premium Content Morcombe killer still haunts me: ‘I wanted 5 mins with him’

        Crime On Guard podcast: Prison guard reveals how he faced off with Daniel Morcombe’s...

        Depraved Gympie man sent sexual messages to 14y.o. girl

        Premium Content Depraved Gympie man sent sexual messages to 14y.o. girl

        News The man will be in jail until May next year after sending Facebook messages to a...