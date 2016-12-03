CARNAGE: Cost of Gympie hailstorms in hundreds of thousands

HAILSTONES the size of golf balls and tennis balls have caused hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage after the worst hailstorm in almost 13 years lashed the Gympie region on Thursday evening.

The Bureau of Meteorology estimated two to three storm cells crossed the region, with the first storm inflicting the greatest damage as it crossed Gympie at about 5pm.

Vehicles and crops have taken the brunt of the impact, while locals mourn the demise of the royal poinciana at St Patrick's Primary College.

The tree is believed to be about 100 years old.

St Parick's Primary School principal Susan Geaney believed the tree had been struck by lightning, as one resident reported a burning smell soon after the tree was discovered torn apart.

Father Patrick Cassidy said there were "lots of tears, lots of sadness" among the crowd that gathered to see the tree's remains yesterday morning.

"It had such a long story and a long history," Fr Cassidy said.

While the hit-and-miss storms only provided a light show for some residents, huge hailstones hammered other areas.

Danielle Ryan-Mills: Hail @ Kandanga Contributed

Areas reportedly hit with hail included Wolvi, Imbil, Cedar Pocket, Monkland, One Mile, Kandanga and The Dawn.

Gympie weather guru Ted Ubergang said photos of tennis-ball sized hailstones emerging after Thursday's storm were the worst he had seen since January 2004.

He said he "battened down the hatches" before the storm rolled over his Veteran home, but aside from some lightning and thunder escaped unscathed.

He suspected much of the official rainfall was just hailstones melting in rain gauges.

Farmer & Son owner Steve Waugh said an Imbil avocado farmer that supplies his store is devastated after hailstones destroyed his avocado trees.

Mr Waugh said the farmer had lost the avocado crop for both this year and next year, and would have to turn to alternate, faster-growing crops to generate an income.

The damage could amount to a heartbreaking $100,000, Mr Waugh estimated.

Automotive Smash & Spray Painting owner Alastair Lewis said his business was a "little fish" among Gympie panelbeaters, but he was working through a mountain of quotes for repairs after the storms.

"By the end of the day, it'll be in the multiple tens of thousands," Mr Lewis said.

"Everybody's very busy, I imagine."

As a "vague stab in the dark", he estimated smash repairers across Gympie could be completing $200,000-$300,000 in repairs as a result of hail damage.

"I imagine there will be a few write-offs among them," Mr Lewis said.

RACQ senior media advisor Lauren Richie told the Gympie Times 64 insurance claims had been lodged from the Gympie postcode as of 9am yesterday morning.

That was more than half the 110 claims from Thursday's storm across south-east Queensland.

Of those 110 claims, 67 were for vehicle damage and 44 involved damage to houses.

Reg Leis Insurance Services owner Reg Leis said his company had few claims the morning after the storm, but believed home owners were still assessing the damage.

"We'd expect to get more claims next week," he said.