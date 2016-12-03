37°
CARNAGE: Cost of Gympie hailstorms in hundreds of thousands

Francesca McMackin | 3rd Dec 2016 6:00 AM
Suzette Olson: Hail @ Amamoor.
HAILSTONES the size of golf balls and tennis balls have caused hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage after the worst hailstorm in almost 13 years lashed the Gympie region on Thursday evening.

The Bureau of Meteorology estimated two to three storm cells crossed the region, with the first storm inflicting the greatest damage as it crossed Gympie at about 5pm.

Vehicles and crops have taken the brunt of the impact, while locals mourn the demise of the royal poinciana at St Patrick's Primary College.

The tree is believed to be about 100 years old.

St Parick's Primary School principal Susan Geaney believed the tree had been struck by lightning, as one resident reported a burning smell soon after the tree was discovered torn apart.

Father Patrick Cassidy said there were "lots of tears, lots of sadness" among the crowd that gathered to see the tree's remains yesterday morning.

"It had such a long story and a long history," Fr Cassidy said.

While the hit-and-miss storms only provided a light show for some residents, huge hailstones hammered other areas.

 

Danielle Ryan-Mills: Hail @ Kandanga
Areas reportedly hit with hail included Wolvi, Imbil, Cedar Pocket, Monkland, One Mile, Kandanga and The Dawn.

Gympie weather guru Ted Ubergang said photos of tennis-ball sized hailstones emerging after Thursday's storm were the worst he had seen since January 2004.

He said he "battened down the hatches" before the storm rolled over his Veteran home, but aside from some lightning and thunder escaped unscathed.

He suspected much of the official rainfall was just hailstones melting in rain gauges.

Farmer & Son owner Steve Waugh said an Imbil avocado farmer that supplies his store is devastated after hailstones destroyed his avocado trees.

Mr Waugh said the farmer had lost the avocado crop for both this year and next year, and would have to turn to alternate, faster-growing crops to generate an income.

 

The damage could amount to a heartbreaking $100,000, Mr Waugh estimated.

Automotive Smash & Spray Painting owner Alastair Lewis said his business was a "little fish" among Gympie panelbeaters, but he was working through a mountain of quotes for repairs after the storms.

"By the end of the day, it'll be in the multiple tens of thousands," Mr Lewis said.

"Everybody's very busy, I imagine."

As a "vague stab in the dark", he estimated smash repairers across Gympie could be completing $200,000-$300,000 in repairs as a result of hail damage.

"I imagine there will be a few write-offs among them," Mr Lewis said.

RACQ senior media advisor Lauren Richie told the Gympie Times 64 insurance claims had been lodged from the Gympie postcode as of 9am yesterday morning.

 

 

That was more than half the 110 claims from Thursday's storm across south-east Queensland.

Of those 110 claims, 67 were for vehicle damage and 44 involved damage to houses.

Reg Leis Insurance Services owner Reg Leis said his company had few claims the morning after the storm, but believed home owners were still assessing the damage.

"We'd expect to get more claims next week," he said.

Gympie Times

Gympie family's Christmas wish after horror setback

There are difficult days ahead after another serious setback for 12-year-old Ethan Fuller.

Anger after flowers removed from grave site

UNIMPRESSED: Lynne Mansell at the now bare grave of Pam Carrie.

Lynne Mansell is devastated after her silk flowers were removed.

What's on around Gympie this weekend

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary Gympie

THINGS TO DO

Looking for something to do?

Fun for all at festive Widgee markets and chook sale

FEATHERED FRIENDS: Ezrah and Nikodah Hanson check out the poultry the chook sale at Widgee Rural tomorrow (Saturday, December 3).

Widgee gears up for Christmas

