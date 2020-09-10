Menu
Rainbow Beach School and Carlo Road.
News

Carlo Rd works to improve family safety at Rainbow Beach

Shelley Strachan
10th Sep 2020 3:00 PM
THE State Government has announced it will invest $12,500 towards safety upgrades for students, teachers and families at Rainbow Beach State School.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the funding will mean construction of a 2m wide concrete median pedestrian refuge with lighting on Carlo Road.

It joins 57 projects across Queensland sharing in $10 million in the latest round of the Palaszczuk Government’s School Transport Infrastructure Program.

“I’m proud that we’ve been able to secure this funding, which will deliver important safety improvements to our local schools,” Mr Bailey said.

Mr Bailey said since the Palaszczuk Government established the program, $20 million had been invested in schools across Queensland to improve safety for thousands of students, families, their teachers and staff.

“This funding has been crucial in securing new traffic signals, “stop, drop and go” zones, car park modifications, footpaths, bus and vehicle turnaround areas, pedestrian crossings and dedicated turning lanes.

Rainbow Beach School from the air
“Importantly, it’s also helped to create jobs for many local businesses in traditional industries like construction. Those jobs are important now more than ever as we turn the tide on COVID-19 and continue Queensland’s plan for economic recovery.

“The global economy has been hit hard by COVID-19, but Queensland’s strong health response to-date means our state can kick-start the economy quickly, continue to rollout road safety initiatives like these and get on with a $23 billion pipeline of road and transport upgrades.”

It builds on other initiatives like the flashing school zone signs program and the Palaszczuk Government’s recent $4.2 million boost to its popular school crossing supervisor scheme.

“We all have an interest in making sure the class of 2020 and future years are remembered for all the right reasons,” Mr Bailey said.

