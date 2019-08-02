Carlo Point 'refugees' now bid a sad farewell

SUNSET AND CONTROLLED BURNS: Controlled forestry burns made for a spectacular sunset from Carlo Point recently, a sight which many ousted residents will remember fondly.

LIFE is not so casual any more for the casual caravan park residents of Rainbow Beach Holiday Park at Carlo Point.

The idyllic location allows calm water beachfront holidays and views over the water, almost at your feet.

But for some casual residents of the park, even those who have been there almost permanently for many years, it is all over now.

One, who asked to be anonymous, said all residents had been notified by the park's owners that Gympie Regional Council had indicated the dwellings did not meet council standards.

"The letter also outlined that even if casual residents got their dwellings compliant at a huge personal cost, they may still not be able to inhabit their dwellings on a casual basis, as council needed to review and (revise) its development approval,” she said.

"This would not occur until the Storm Surge Report was received.

"Currently the park licence does not allow for the number of casuals that occupied the park.”

Casuals had now been asked to vacate their sites by the end of the month, with some required to remove their dwellings also.

But in a time of great sadness, the resident said they had found "a golden light” in the help offered by Cooloola Scrap Metal, which has offered to help remove some dwellings.

"The kindness, generosity and support showed by this local business and their employees need a very special mention and thank you,” she said.

"Sadly we are not in a position to win any dispute as we are not covered by any Act or Regulation.”

Unfortunately, she said, they had received little interest from Gympie Regional Council, with the specifically noted exception of Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch.

"Thank you for your courtesy,” she told Cr Leitch, who yesterday responded that it was his job to listen to people's problems and he tried to do what he was paid to do.

A council spokeswoman said the park owner had asked the council to perform a compliance search

Staff found "non-compliance issues” and reported to the buyers of the property in 2015.

The new owners had plans to redevelop the park in a way that addresses the problems.

"Council understands the property was then sold again, and a property search was produced for the sale in 2018, including the compliance search. Again time has been requested to redevelop the site which will address the non-compliance issues. Business decisions made within the park are those of the management/owner and not council,” she said.