Crime

Carer accused of keeping patient in squalid conditions

11th Jun 2019 11:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND carer accused of neglecting and mistreating an elderly woman so badly she may never fully recover will bid for release from custody on bail.

Michelle Leanne Stitt, 56, has been charged with failing to provide the necessities of life to the 77-year-old woman for more than three weeks last month.

She also faces a grievous bodily harm charge over an incident involving the elderly woman in late April.

The woman was taken into intensive care at Ipswich Hospital on May 29 after being found by police at a squalid property west of Brisbane where Stitt was allegedly supposed to be looking after her.

She was found in a serious condition and is not expected to fully recover. Police say Stitt had been caring for the older woman at a property at Tarampa in extremely unhygienic conditions.

Authorities enforced biohazard measures there after allegedly uncovering an unsafe amount of animal faeces.

Police were working with the RSPCA after finding horses, geese and chickens at the property and say further charges are possible.

Stitt, who has been in custody since her arrest last week, is set to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday to apply for bail.

carer crime elder abuse ipswich court michelle leanne stitt

