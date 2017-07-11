22°
Careless driving black mark 'could be worse'

Arthur Gorrie
11th Jul 2017

A COOLOOLA Cove man who pleaded guilty to careless driving could have faced a much more serious charge after his "completely unacceptable driving," according to information in Gympie Magistrates Court.

Stephen John Black, 40, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on March 24, after the court was told he should have been charged with the much more serious offence of dangerous driving.

Magistrate Ross Woodford fined Black $1000 and disqualified him from driving for six months after being told Black had attempted to overtake a truck on a blind crest at Redland Bay, crossing double white lines and colliding with an oncoming truck and trailer.

The oncoming driver attempted to swerve his truck but Black's vehicle crashed into the right hand side of the trailer.

A witness in a following car reported the incident and police attended Black's Cooloola Cove address as a result.

There they saw damage to the right side of Black's car.

Black admitted leaving the scene of the crash.

Defence solicitor Chris Anderson told the court Black worked in Brisbane and lived here, meaning that without a licence he would not be able to get to work.

Black had been shaken up after the Redland Bay incident.

He had left the scene because he couldn't pull over immediately because of drop-offs from the side of the single-lane-each-way road.

He pulled up at a service station, still shaken, but could not contact the truck driver, Mr Anderson said.

Mr Woodford told Black his offence was at "the high end".

"That's the type of driving that takes the lives of innocent road users. That's completely unacceptable driving," he said.

Topics:  cooloola cove gympie court gympie magistrates court redland bay

