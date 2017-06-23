Careful what you say about the council, it could cost you

A new legal policy for the Gympie Regional Council (CEO Bernard Smith and Mayor Mick Curran pictured) has left the door ajar for ratepayer funded legal action against critics.

FREE speech could receive a winter chill with a new council legal policy leaving the door open for ratepayer funded action against third parties.

Tabled before Gympie regional Council at the last general meeting, the Policy on the Provision of Legal Assistance for Councillors and Employees would allow council employees to apply for funding assistance from the body for legal costs.

While the policy ostensibly is designed to protect staff who face legal action in the course of their work, the policy also opens the door for the council to fund action against third parties who "unreasonably continues to make untrue and unwarranted adverse public statements (including on social media) against a Councillor or employee".

According to the policy, applications could be allowed for action which "in exceptional circumstances, may need to be commenced to properly protect the interests of a Councillor, employee or the reputation of the Council".

Although it also sets the bar at "exceptional circumstances", the door is also ajar for defamation cases to be pursued.

However, the policies bar is set much lower to allow for the seeking of an injunction, which can often act as pre-emptive strikes against defamatory material.

University of Queensland Professor Graeme Orr said it was a provision which could ultimately chill public comment.

"If you're an ordinary, non-wealthy citizen or ratepayers group and you get one of these writs it's pretty scary," Prof Orr said.

Acknowledging that a policy for funding legal defense costs in the course of political work was fair "as much as taxpayers don't like it", there was a distinction between that and one which would allow for using public money as a "sword in ways that chill speech".

Defamation is an issue of personal reputation, he said, because councils - as corporate bodies - could not be defamed.

As a legal tool, it could be also be quite blunt.

"Defamation can be quite crude, and it can obviously be used to chill people, especially in local areas," he said.

"It might be a step too far. It might be a sledgehammer to crack one nut."

While the policy allows for a cap to be set on all funds provided on a per case basis, there is no hard limit in the policy.

Under the policy as presented, approval for funding was held by the CEO.

If the CEO was to apply, the decision would fall to the Mayor.

According to the report on the policy at the meeting, it was tabled after the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning advised all councils to develop an appropriate policy for legal representation following the legal matter involving the Redland City Council and community members in 2016.

The policy was left on the table by unanimous vote after Councillor Glen Hartwig raised his concern over a lack of right of appeal, pointing out there was no recourse for anyone who believed they had been unfairly denied funding.

The motion was carried unanimously.