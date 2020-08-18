Care home COVID results negative as more tested

The COVID-19 test results for the three residents who live in the Coast aged care facility that went into lockdown on Monday have come back negative.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Tuesday morning that there were no new coronavirus cases reported in the state overnight.

On Monday, a Buderim-based aged care and retirement village locked down a section of its facility due to COVID-19 concerns.

Coast aged care facility in lockdown over COVID fears

Three Immanuel Gardens residents who live in The Terrace were experiencing respiratory symptoms.

They were tested and the facility was closed to visitors.

Residents were also isolated in their homes and full care was provided to them.

Member for Fairfax Ted O'Brien posted to social media that a fourth resident was also identified as having respiratory symptoms later on Monday.

Results from that test are yet to be revealed.

"I have been in contact with the Federal Minister for Aged Care and the CEO of Lutheran Services again this morning, and they are of course very pleased with the results thus far," the post read.

In the announcement on Tuesday morning, Ms Palaszczuk said the total number of tests in the past 24 hours was 7728.

Of those, zero were positive.

"We always love these zero days," she said.

Updated Queensland Health figures reveal Queensland has seven active COVID-19 cases.

It is unknown at this stage whether the village lockdown has been lifted.

Lutheran Services has been contacted for comment.