Offset, pictured with wife Cardi B, may have been the target of a shooting. Picture: Getty Images
Celebrity

Cardi B’s husband ‘target’ of shooting

by Staff writer
10th May 2019 10:05 AM

Cardi B's husband Offset might have been the target of a potentially deadly shooting at a US recording studio, according to a new report.

The shooting, which occurred outside of the Crossover Entertainment Group recording studio in Atlanta, reportedly happened shortly after Offset, 27, stepped outside for fresh air, according to gossip site TMZ.

The outlet said multiple people who were inside the establishment fled to another room when the gunshots began.

Offset, of Migos, with his wife Cardi B at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Picture: Getty Images
The couple, who share daughter Kulture, have been trying to repair their on-again, off-again relationship. Picture: Getty Images
Law enforcement officials confirmed the shooting to Fox News in a statement and said the investigation is "ongoing".

However, authorities were unable to confirm if Offset - whose real name is Kiari Cephus - was involved.

Officers told the news organisation that when police arrived at the scene, the Father of 4 rapper was nowhere to be found and while police have yet to speak with him, they plan to during the course of their investigation.

Meantime, Cardi B was in New York this week where she attended the Met Gala, the annual hot-ticket ball hosted by US Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Cardi B was among the fashion world’s elite at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York this week. Picture: AP
"On May 8, 2019 at around 9:05pm. Atlanta Police responded to 1310 Ellsworth Industrial Pkwy in reference to a call of shots fired," the statement obtained by Fox News reads.

"Upon arrival, officers spoke with the reporting party who advised that while he and others were at the location, occupants of a dark SUV started to shoot towards the building."

"The shooting resulted in damage to three vehicles, the building and the window of an apartment in the area.

"It was initially reported that someone was shot in the leg, but officers were unable to locate a gunshot victim. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding of the shooting.

"The investigation continues."

Offset and Cardi B reconciled after previously announcing they had broken up. Picture: Getty Images
Offset is one-third of the Grammy-nominated rap group the Migos and is the husband of rap megastar Cardi B, 26. The couple also share 9-month-old daughter, Kulture.

Reps for Offset did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

This article has been edited and republished from Fox News with permission.

