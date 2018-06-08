Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A CARAVAN has rolled on the Bruce Highway at Rosemount with traffic understandably banking up heavily northbound.
A CARAVAN has rolled on the Bruce Highway at Rosemount with traffic understandably banking up heavily northbound. Contributed
News

Caravan rollover, stuck in ditch on Bruce Hwy

Matty Holdsworth
by
8th Jun 2018 2:13 PM

A CARAVAN has rolled on the Bruce Highway at Rosemount with traffic banking up heavily northbound.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews responded to the crash at 1.17pm where they assessed a male patient complaining of back pain.

The paramedics confirmed only the caravan had rolled not the 4x4 however it is stuck in a ditch.

The man is in a stable condition.

It is understood the right-hand lane has been reduced and traffic control is in place.

It is the second crash on the Bruce Highway in two days after one rolled at Morayfield yesterday morning.

More to follow.

bruce highway caravan crash crash gympie rosemount sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Blood sport: RSPCA takes on region's cockfighting link

    premium_icon Blood sport: RSPCA takes on region's cockfighting link

    News Convicted Kilkivan butcher 'admitted being a cockfighting suspect'

    HUNTED: Gympie schoolboy's terrifying escape from angry boar

    premium_icon HUNTED: Gympie schoolboy's terrifying escape from angry boar

    News "It was scary. I thought I was going to die."

    • 8th Jun 2018 3:30 PM
    Where the garage sales are in Gympie this weekend

    Where the garage sales are in Gympie this weekend

    News Great bargains, fun shopping this weekend

    • 8th Jun 2018 2:54 PM
    MAP: Check out these open homes in Gympie this weekend

    MAP: Check out these open homes in Gympie this weekend

    News If you're in the market for property, check out these open homes

    Local Partners