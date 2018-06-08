Caravan rollover, stuck in ditch on Bruce Hwy

A CARAVAN has rolled on the Bruce Highway at Rosemount with traffic understandably banking up heavily northbound.

A CARAVAN has rolled on the Bruce Highway at Rosemount with traffic banking up heavily northbound.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews responded to the crash at 1.17pm where they assessed a male patient complaining of back pain.

The paramedics confirmed only the caravan had rolled not the 4x4 however it is stuck in a ditch.

The man is in a stable condition.

It is understood the right-hand lane has been reduced and traffic control is in place.

It is the second crash on the Bruce Highway in two days after one rolled at Morayfield yesterday morning.

More to follow.