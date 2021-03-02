Caravan rollover on Bruce Highway south of Gympie

A man has had a lucky escape after his car and the caravan he was towing rolled over on the Bruce Highway.

Paramedics were called to the crash on the Bruce Highway near Federal just after 9.30am.

The driver, believed to be a man in his 50s, was assessed at the scene but declined transport to a hospital.

Northbound traffic on the highway was delayed while emergency services treated the man and worked to clear the wreckage from the road.

