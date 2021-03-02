Menu
A man has had a lucky escape after his car and the caravan he was towing rolled over on the Bruce Highway.
Caravan rollover on Bruce Highway south of Gympie

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
2nd Mar 2021 10:09 AM
A Driver has had a lucky escape on the Bruce Highway on Tuesday morning, suffering only minor injuries after his car and the caravan it was towing rolled over.

Paramedics were called to the crash on the Bruce Highway near Federal just after 9.30am.

The driver, believed to be a man in his 50s, was assessed at the scene but declined transport to a hospital.

Northbound traffic on the highway was delayed while emergency services treated the man and worked to clear the wreckage from the road.

