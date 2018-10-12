Caravan home owners devastated by storm

Annex destroyed : Caravan owners were left devastated after yesterday's storm

HAIL the size of tennis and golf balls ripped a Gympie caravan annex to pieces during yesterday's severe thunder storm, leaving the owners devastated from the damage to their home.

The sound of the 20 minute onslaught was deafening for Troy Strengert and partner Michelle Bourke who were in their Jane St caravan when the storm hit just after 2pm.

"It's the worst I've ever seen in my 41 years," Mr Stengert said.

"The size of the hail stones was phenomenal. It sent us deaf it was that loud.

"It was just relentless."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mr Stenghert had not long spent hundreds of dollars setting up and decorating the annex that was destroyed in the storm, to use as a living room beside their van.

"Everything that was out in the annex is lost, the whole annex is gone, there's massive holes in it and it's ripped and blown into next door's cabin."

The couple also now have water leaking into their van, which is their permanent home.

"It's just heartbreaking," Mr Stengert said.

"We're on the pension and not insured and we don't know what to do now," he said.

"When you've got no money it's even harder to set it up again."