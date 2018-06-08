Caravan crashes spike in the winter months

A vehicle and caravan rollover on the Bruce Highway at Morayfield yesterday caused hours of delays for southbound motorists.

INTERSTATE visitors and grey nomads escaping the cooler weather are driving a rise in caravan-related crashes in Queensland, according to Suncorp Insurance data.

New data based an analysis of more than 14,000 caravan claims saw claims doubling in the winter months, up 94 per cent.

Suncorp spokesperson Alexandra Foley said throughout the winter months Queensland had the highest number of caravan claims in the country, with August the worst month for accidents.

Yesterday a caravan rollover at Morayfield saw hours of delays on the Bruce Highway southbound from the Sunshine Coast.

It resulted in two patients being transported in stable conditions with minor injuries to the Royal Women's Hospital in Brisbane.

Following the crash, the Bruce Highway was temporarily closed.

Ms Foley said the spike was a reminder for all motorists to be extra careful, particularly in wet weather.

"As grey nomads and seasonal travellers start packing their caravans to begin the annual migration north, it's a timely reminder for drivers to take extra care on the roads," Ms Foley said.

"Unfortunately, we see a significant spike in caravan claims in Queensland as the temperature drops and most of these could be avoided."

Caravans colliding with a stationary object were the most common type of accident, accounting for more than a quarter of all claims.

"This indicates that many drivers probably lack experience in towing and manoeuvring a caravan," Ms Foley said.

"In many cases, drivers can avoid these types of accidents and improve their visibility by having a spotter outside the car, installing cameras on the rear of the caravan, or additional mirrors to assist when driving and parking.

"This is especially important for inexperienced drivers because towing a caravan is a very different driving experience. Bad driving habits such as inattention, speeding or following too closely behind other vehicles are amplified and can have dire consequences.

"We would urge anyone planning a caravan holiday to take extra care on the roads this year. Make sure your vehicle and caravan are in good working order, adhere to speed limits, be courteous to other drivers and also check your insurance policy is up to date and provides an adequate level of cover before you leave home."