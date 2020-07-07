Menu
Police divers arrive in Ballina for retrieval
Police divers arrive for heartbreaking retrieval at river

Aisling Brennan
Alison Paterson
Cathy Adams
by
7th Jul 2020 12:46 PM | Updated: 6:13 PM
POLICE divers have tonight started the difficult task of searching the water for a teenage driver who plunged a car into the Richmond River at South Ballina earlier today.

The divers arrived from Sydney just after 5pm and went straight to the scene on River Drive.

A crane arrived shortly afterwards.

It is now dark but crews are still working at the site.

Floodlights have been set up on the riverbank to help the crews complete their task.

It is understood the car was travelling southbound along River Drive when it went into the river.

Emergency services at the scene at South Ballina where a car plunged into the river.
A passenger was able to get out of the vehicle and informed paramedics that a second person, a 17-year-old driver, had not surfaced after the crash.

Richmond Police District acting Inspector Anthony Smith confirmed the driver was still trapped in the car. He would not confirm the age or gender of the driver.

Richmond Police District acting Inspector Anthony Smith speaking at the scene.
Police are also appealing for the driver of a second vehicle believed to have been travelling near where the car went into the river.

Richmond Police District acting Inspector Anthony Smith said initial investigations suggested another vehicle might have been driving along River Drive around the same time the incident occurred.

"We believe there could be another witness to the accident and obviously we would encourage the driver or anyone who saw the accident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," acting insp Smith said.

The vehicle, which plunged into the Richmond River around 11.45am, was located more than an hour after emergency crews arrived on scene.

PolAir and police divers have since been deployed to the location to assist in the operation.

Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Service spokesperson Glen Ramplin said emergency personnel were doing everything possible.

Emergency services were called to River Dr, South Ballina about 11.45am.
"It is not looking good," he said.

"One person is unaccounted for."

Several eye witnesses on scene at the time of the incident tried to reach the driver by diving into the water but were unable to reach them.

