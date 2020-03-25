Menu
CAR HITS HORSE: Emergency crews were called to a crash near Tin Can Bay last night involving a car and a horse.
Car vs. Horse on Tin Can Bay Rd - woman taken to hospital

Arthur Gorrie
25th Mar 2020 7:46 AM
A WOMAN has been taken to Gympie Hospital after her car collided with a horse at Wallu, near Tin Can Bay, emergency services representatives said this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service was first on the scene, closely followed by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service, which arrived just before 7pm.

A QFES spokeswoman said two crews had attended the scene, at the Tin Can Bay Rd intersection with Maryborough Cooloola Rd, in the Toolara Forest.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics found one person in the vehicle, after being called to the scene just before 6.30pm.

A woman was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition, suffering arm and seat belt injuries, she said.

