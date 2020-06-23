Car tumbles ‘up to 20 metres’ after Gympie region crash

Paramedics have rushed to the scene of a crash at Glenwood this afternoon.

BREAKING 1:45pm

PARAMEDICS are working to extricate a woman who crashed her car down an embankment off the Bruce Highway at Glenwood early this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service officers received a call to the scene of a single vehicle crash at the Bruce Highway and Aborten Rd at around 1.16pm.

A QAS media spokeswoman said the vehicle had fallen “possibly 20 metres” down the embankment, with paramedics trying to complete a “difficult extrication”.

The driver, reported to be a woman in her seventies, was reportedly in a stable condition at the time of publication.

More to come.