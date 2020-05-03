Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Motorist dies after car and truck crash at Oakey

Michael Nolan
by
3rd May 2020 12:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A motorist died after a B-double truck and car crashed at the intersection of Toowoomba Rd and Warrego Highway. 

A Queensland Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said no other patients, including the truck driver, were injured in the crash. 

All lanes of traffic on the Warrego Highway and Toowoomba Rd are blocked. 

Motorists are advised to avoid the area. 

A motorist died after their car collided with a truck at the intersection of Toowoomba Rd and the Warrego Highway, on May 3.
A motorist died after their car collided with a truck at the intersection of Toowoomba Rd and the Warrego Highway, on May 3. Kevin Farmer

 

12.15PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service paramedics are assessing several patients injured in a car and truck crash. 

The collision occurred shortly after noon, at the intersection of Toowoomba Rd and the Warrego Highway, at Oakey. 

More details to come.

More Stories

crash oakey crash queensland ambulance service toowoomba crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shark researcher dives into study off Rainbow Beach

        premium_icon Shark researcher dives into study off Rainbow Beach

        News USC researcher says local waters may provide key insights into the behaviours of endangered shark species.

        $3.6m council project on track despite virus ‘challenges’

        premium_icon $3.6m council project on track despite virus ‘challenges’

        News Stage one is expected to finish this month despite weather and social distancing...

        Gympie wildlife carers warn: ‘Collision season has begun’

        premium_icon Gympie wildlife carers warn: ‘Collision season has begun’

        News Peak collision season has begun, just as coronavirus restrictions start to ease.

        Gympie shivers through coldest morning of the year

        premium_icon Gympie shivers through coldest morning of the year

        News This morning’s minimum smashed Friday’s lowest temperatures.