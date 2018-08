A CAR towing a caravan on the Bruce Highway has crashed, injuring its two occupants.

Paramedics are on scene along the highway at Federal, assessing the two patients for minor injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the two patients were shaken, but OK.

She said it was a minor incident and while the caravan didn't roll-over, it appeared to have tipped.

Queensland Traffic is not reporting any motorist delays.