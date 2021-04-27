Menu
Car thief was on ice and ‘feeling psychotic’

Ross Irby
27th Apr 2021 8:30 AM | Updated: 10:27 AM
A MAN caught with a stolen car admitted feeling psychotic at the time after using the drug ice.

Daniel Michael Paton, a disability pensioner, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to unlawful use of a motor vehicle at Sadliers Crossing on February 7; and driving while disqualified.

No agreed facts of the case were read onto the public record by the police prosecution or the magistrate.

Defence barrister Terry Strong gave an indication of the case in his submission on penalty.

Mr Strong said although it was no excuse, Paton instructed that he was under the influence of ice at the time and, "says he was feeling psychotic".

"He took the car. It was a very opportunistic theft as the owner left the keys in it," Mr Strong said.

"Police pulled him over and he took off."

Mr Strong said he had a seriously disadvantaged upbringing, which included violence and alcoholism.

"He took to drinking at a very young age. His first drink at 10 and persistent drinking by 14," Mr Strong said.

Paton had previously battled heroin use and suffers complex psychological issues, the court heard.

"He suffered serious injuries in a motor vehicle accident when a fence paling went through his legs," Mr Strong said.

"He needs to get on the National Disability Insurance Scheme."

The court heard that Paton had spent 2 ½ months held in custody.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said he had a significant criminal history, taking up 19 pages.

She noted a doctor's report and Paton's letter of apology.

Paton was convicted and sentenced to a 12-month jail term, with immediate parole after time already served was taken into account.

