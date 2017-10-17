Car swept off Randwick Rd bridge

SWIFT WATER: This car didn't make it when its driver tried to cross the flooded bridge at the Cedar Pocket end of Randwick Rd.

SWIFT WATER: This car didn't make it when its driver tried to cross the flooded bridge at the Cedar Pocket end of Randwick Rd. Arthur Gorrie

Randwick Rd flood incident:

IN A second swift water incident, a sedan was swept off Randwick Rd at the Cedar Pocket end, where the bridge was already slated for extensive repairs.

Randwick Rd was also cut at the East Deep Creek end, possibly leaving some residents stranded until the flood waters recede..

Creeks remain high all around Gympie as rain continues to fall and water flows down from the Upper Mary, where major and extensive falls in the Sunshine Coast hinterland are now on their way down the river, to join water running down Yabba, Kandanga and Amamoor Creeks, as well as other Mary River tributaries.