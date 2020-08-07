Car rolls over in Rainbow Beach crash

The driver of a car travelling on Rainbow Beach Rd has had a lucky escape after the vehicle crashed and rolled. Photo: Zizi Averill. Generic

A DRIVER has had a lucky escape after their car rolled over on Rainbow Beach Rd this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to the coastal road just before 9.30am.

The car was near the turn-off to the Freshwater Track when it crashed.

A QAS spokesman said the driver was assessed at the scene but uninjured.

The wrecked vehicle was later towed.

It was the second crash in the region in the past 24 hours, following a serious accident at Imbil which left a young man in a critical condition.

Eyewitnesses said the young man’s mother helped him cut free of the car after it collided with a pole.

