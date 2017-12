Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on the Bruce Hwy south of Maryborough.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services personnel are at the scene, which is just before the northern end of the Glenorchy Straight.

QFES personnel attend a single-vehicle crash at the Bruce Hwy. Contributed

No injuries are reported.

Tow trucks are working to remove the vehicle from the embankment.

Traffic is moving slowly, with southbound traffic backed up several kilometres.

Motorists should expect delays.